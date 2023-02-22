Liliana Cardona Marín

Do you remember the meeting to which they were summoned through a message on the gate of the Guayabal headquarters? The purpose of it was to clarify to the neighborhood representatives and leaders of the parents, who had actually taken the roads, what is done from the Pereira mayor’s office, one to tell what happened to reach this situation so complicated and two, the actions to overcome the anomalies.

On the second floor of the mega headquarters, because it must be clarified that before the Ministry of Education this construction is not constituted with a life of its own. Until there came parents with children, citizen observers, the representative of Pereira, the president of the CUT, the director of Goods and Services, the head of Human Talent and an assistant, from the Ministry of Education, the rector of the school and some teachers.

Doubts, questions and answers

The meeting began by making it clear that those who had managed to get these officials to show up were the neighborhood presidents and not the rioters who had closed the road the day before, which suggests that the community is divided between appointed leaders and natural leaders. (parents). The first reproached the second for making the house ugly in that way and questioning the entire community, as the worst thing in the city, that how could they affect the mobility of 60,000 people who live in Villasantana.

That the presidents, the day before yesterday, instead of torpedoing mobility, had gone to the mayor’s office in search of answers, something that caused confusion in the seconds, the occasional laugh, astonishment, some anger, and for this reason they answered that if they communicated the actions, that did not happen. but they went directly to the questions to Liliana Zapata, director of Educational Goods and Services.

Why did you receive a headquarters that is flooded in some parts? why did they accept an outdoor elevator that is going to rust putting children at risk? Why is there no space for the cafeteria? The fields do not have goals, the rubbing… To all this, Zapata replied that the work is under post-sale guarantee, that they cannot modify anything so as not to lose it and that the contractor is the one who must speak out, because in Ciudad Boquía, they have also found things to solve.

The matter of the chairs

Liliana Zapata responded to this concern with something that left even more doubts, that the money was there but that it arrived on December 31 and the purchase was not made, now you have to request it again from the Ministry of Finance, which is not like the $10 thousand pesos that one has 31 in his pocket and that on January 1 they are still there.

He explained that currently you cannot buy university chairs, but rather tables and chairs with technical specifications that there must be a distance of 1.6 meters between students and that is why, despite being able to appreciate such spaces, they cannot crowd the children there. He also said that a temporary solution was on the way. A father of a family interrupted and said why didn’t they buy the complete chairs if the money was there? Or what if they could lend them why didn’t they do it before? Zapata, hid behind the fact that direct tenders require 45 days or do it through Colombia Compra Eficiente.

Registrations, registration and numbers that do not add up

According to the director of Goods and Services, 960 students can be received at this venue, but this week they realized that 1,500 children are enrolled. The citizen observers responded that before this they only saw the lack of planning of the Secretariat. Luz Stella Portilla, Director of Human Talent took the floor to explain what her office has done in this crisis.

“In the municipality we have 2,600 teachers, the Ministry does not allow us more. For now we are in the process of hiring nine teachers for Guayabal, plus a language teacher from another institution that will be transferred. With certainty on January 10 they will all be at work”.

This headquarters was designed to work in a single shift, but in view of the contingency they must implement a double shift and pay 10 extra hours to teachers who can and want to do so. Gloria Estrella Naranjo proposed that the entire primary school start, that with the children there it would really be known how many there are and this was the only clear and concrete proposal that was delivered by the Secretariat, but a teacher questioned it and said that she saw it as very complicated. the extra hours, because many teachers already had even the Saturday shift.

Another powerful concern was raised by one of the parents. How are they going to level them? and the same teacher completed what are they going to do for the first period grades if they need an early promotion or go elsewhere?

Cipher

70% paid the Ministry of Education and 30% the municipality for the construction of this headquarters. But along the way, Pereira ended up contributing 51% due to complementary works.

What conclusion do you draw from this meeting?

“When academic activities are not started on the calendar, it represents a delay for children and they are not fully complying with the right. It is also necessary to provide clarity with those who are already in another institution and those who remain on the waiting list, it is an administrative matter that must be resolved ”.

“It did not seem to me that everything was concrete, I go back and ask how the Ministry and Secretariat deliver a school that is not finished? We can send the children, but they are going to return them to us due to a lack of teachers”.

“It is important that we have had this moment. You have to have confidence, a commission will be appointed to monitor what was said and I will be reporting the personnel that is coming to me ”.