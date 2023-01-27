Today (January 27) ushers in the sixth day of the Lunar New Year. The Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end, and the cold air is still online. Affected by it, the temperature in the central and eastern regions will continue to be low. Due to the lack of water vapor, most of our country has little precipitation today and tomorrow, which is generally conducive to the return journey of the Spring Festival travel.

Yesterday morning, the temperature in most of the central and eastern regions rose significantly, and the local temperature increase exceeded 12°C. However, with the arrival of a new wave of cold air, the temperature in many places in the north still fluctuated yesterday.

Today, this cold air will continue to move southward, and under its influence, the temperature in the central and eastern regions will continue to be low. It is expected that today and tomorrow, some areas in the central and eastern regions will experience a drop in temperature of 4-6°C, and the local temperature drop will exceed 8°C. The above-mentioned areas will be accompanied by winds of magnitude 4-6, and gusts of magnitude 7-8 in some areas. The cold air will cross over Wumeng Mountain today, bringing a sharp drop in temperature to eastern Yunnan. The highest temperature in Kunming yesterday was 24.1°C, and today it will only be 4°C. It feels like a season change.

On the whole, in the last few days of January, although weak cold air will intersperse the scene, it will not change the trend of temperature fluctuations and recovery in most parts of our country. The highest temperature line of 10°C on the 31st will advance to the southern part of North China, and the highest temperature in Hefei, Wuhan, Changsha, Nanchang and other places may rise to the level of the usual late March or even early April, and the feeling of spring will come again.

Although the temperature rises rapidly during the day, the minimum temperature is still sluggish, and the temperature difference between day and night in the central and eastern regions will increase. The public should pay special attention to keeping warm sooner or later when returning from the Spring Festival travel. For example, on the 31st, the temperature difference between day and night in Changsha was 12°C, and that in Hefei was 14°C. Such a large temperature difference between day and night is not common in late January.

The lack of precipitation in most of my country is conducive to more snowfall in Northeast China and other places

In terms of precipitation, due to the lack of water vapor, the emergence of weak cold air will not bring significant precipitation. Only weak precipitation occurred in Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan and other places yesterday.

Today and tomorrow, most of our country has little precipitation, mainly sunny or cloudy weather, which is generally conducive to the return trip after the holiday, and there will be more snowfall in Inner Mongolia, Northeast China and other places. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today there will be light snow or sleet locally in northeastern Inner Mongolia, Shandong Peninsula, northwestern Guizhou, and southeastern Tibet. There was light rain in parts of southeastern Tibet, southern Sichuan Basin, northern Guizhou, central Yunnan, most of Hainan Island, and most of Taiwan Island.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow (2.5-4 mm) in parts of the high-altitude mountainous areas in western southern Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, southwestern Heilongjiang, eastern and western Jilin, and other places. There was light rain locally in central Yunnan and eastern Taiwan Island.

It is worth noting that from the 29th to the 30th, the snowfall in western Tibet will increase, and there will be heavy snowfall along the line from Pulan to Nyalam. Local snowfall may be extreme, and precautions must be taken.





