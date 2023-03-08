LAHORE: The Supreme Court, while allowing the Aurat March in Lahore, has said in its order that no controversial statement should be uploaded on the social media accounts of the Aurat March administration.

According to the details, Lahore High Court Justice Anwar Hussain held a hearing on the request of the organizers of the Aurat March for the permission of the Aurat March.

According to sources, after the meeting, the women march organizers and the deputy commissioner informed the court that the woman march will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm from NADRA office Shimla Pahari to the local hotel.

The court has ordered that no controversial statements will be uploaded on the social media accounts of the Aurat March administration and no action against the Constitution of Pakistan will be taken during the march.