The Lakers achieve the epic and will play the final of the West against the Nuggets

Los Lakers They are back. After a ridiculous start to the season (2-10), the Los Angeles team has made a recovery that is as spectacular as it is amazing and qualified for the Western finals by defeating the current NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors (122-101 and 4-2 in the series).

led byr LeBron James y Anthony Davisthese unpredictable but exciting Lakers will face Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets for a place in the Finals.

The Nuggets have never won a ring and have not even played in a Final while the Lakers are, along with the Boston Celtics, the most successful team in history (17 titles each).

Nuggets and Lakers met in the Western final in the 2020 ‘bubble’ with a victory for LeBron’s team that would later be proclaimed champion.

Apart from that pandemic season, this is the first Western final for those in purple and gold since 2010, when the team of Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol conquered the ring against the Celtics.

No matter what happens from now on, these highly deserving Lakers have staged a resurrection for the NBA history books: from a franchise ruined for months to a fiercely competitive team in the playoffs (via ‘play-in’) thanks to a radical transformation in the transfer market and blind faith in their chances.

A masterful LeBron got his first game with more than 30 points in the playoffs since 2020 and came away with 30 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

In a superb ensemble performance and tremendous defensive display, he was accompanied by five players with more than 10 points, including a huge Anthony Davis (17 points and 20 rebounds) and a decisive Austin Reaves (23 points and 6 assists).

On the other hand, the legendary Warriors of Stephen Curry and of the four titles in eight years lived their first elimination in a playoff since whenever they reached the playoffs they reached the Finals.

In addition, Golden State, with a disastrous night in the triple (13 of 48), ended with this tie 28 consecutive series with at least one away victory.

Curry was the top scorer with 32 points but suffered from aiming with 11 of 28 shooting and 4 of 14 three-pointers.

Worse still were the evenings to be forgotten by Klay Thompson (8 points with a terrifying 3 of 19 shooting and 2 of 12 3-pointers) and Jordan Poole (7 points with 3 of 10 shooting).