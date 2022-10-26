In 2019, Luke Jerram’s moon installed above the fountain in Piazza dei Martiri opened a record-breaking Christmas for the city. This year, after two subdued editions due to force majeure (the Covid pandemic did not allow anything to be organized in 2020 and to limit initiatives last year), it repeats. With the earth.

The British artist’s work will be the main attraction of Christmas 2022 in the capital, but the program will be rich and able to entertain young and old.

THE PROGRAM TAKES SHAPE

The Belluno Centro storico Consortium will organize the market in Piazza dei Martiri and in the evening there will be video-mapping projections on the buildings of the city. Via the strains of Vaia porta lanterns, some structures on which the Consortium is working will be installed outside the shops, and which for now remain a surprise. There will be lights, which will not be luxurious so as not to be out of place at a time when citizens and businesses are forced to save money to face the expensive bills.

The Municipality, for its part, is working on all traditional events (Christmas in solidarity, Christmas in music), aims to install at least two decorated trees, ensures that there will be mulled wine houses in the heart of the gardens and does not completely close the track. of ice.

THE RETURN OF JERRAM

The Consortium had booked the presence of Luke Jerram’s land for Christmas 2020, to repeat the success of the previous year. Covid forced to cancel every initiative that year, but the installation remained “optional”. And it will be in Belluno in December. “The contractual will was to recover the exposure as soon as the conditions were right,” explains Massimo Capraro, president of the Consortium of merchants in the center.

Who is not unbalanced on further details of the program: “We have been discussing with the Municipality for weeks and there is a sharing of intentions,” he merely adds. «Now we are dealing with the formal aspects, but we are also thinking about the contents. We are defining the program, if it goes through it will be an articulated proposal ».

Some details filter through: lights, certainly in the historic center; markets with local products in Piazza dei Martiri; video-mapping on the facades of the main buildings in the center; a path between the shops following particular structures that will be set up outside the activities.

THE COMMON

Palazzo Rosso is making € 60,000 available for Christmas initiatives. “The lights will be less opulent, it will be a more intimate Christmas,” anticipates Councilor Paolo Luciani. «There will be the mulled houses, from the first weekend of December to the Epiphany, and we have decided to place some Christmas trees in the center. Two, of a certain size, in Piazza Duomo and Vittorio Emanuele II, but we are also working on other locations. A moment will be organized for associations (Christmas in solidarity) and we are organizing other collateral events to cover the whole month of December ».

And the ice rink? The Consortium has been out for weeks, due to unsustainable energy costs. “Even for the Municipality it would be impossible to pay the costs”, says Luciani, “but the last word is not said”. That is to say? “We are looking for other ways,” concludes the commissioner.