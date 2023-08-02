Home » The lanterns went out, Kaj Sport crowned champion
The lanterns went out, Kaj Sport crowned champion

Kaj Sport is crowned champion of the 1st edition of the men’s tournament “Maman Olive Kabila” thanks to his epic victory on penalties, 3-2 after 0-0 in regulation time in front of FC Pascal. This tournament, organized under the leadership of Grandpa Tamba, ended on Saturday July 29, the birthday of the former first lady, at the Okal field in Lingwala.

« A cat does not matter whether it is black or white, as long as it catches the mouse“. This thought of Deng Xiaoping, the father of reform and opening up in China, has not lost its wrinkle since Kaj Sport has done the essentials. One key word, win the tournament, whatever the way.

In the first period, FC Pascal de la Tshangu got some chances thanks to his fluid game but without finding the fault. 0-0 is the score at the break.

After the lemons, Kaj Sport who plays in his stronghold of Lingwala tries to sound the revolt however the net will not shake.

ENVELOPES TO LINK USEFUL AND PLEASANT

The 22 players neutralize each other until the end of regulation time and after two minutes of additional time.
During the fateful penalty shootout, Kaj Sport, a team dear to colleague Olivier Sefu, won 3-2 and pocketed the substantial sum of 3000 USD.

The unfortunate finalist received the envelope of 2000 USD and the third, 1000 USD. For the small final, the Remainers beat Relève 1-0 with an achievement by the former V.Club, the Brazzaville resident, Jacques Temopele, the tournament’s top scorer.

Started on July 12, the 1st edition of the Marie Olive Kabila men’s tournament saw the participation of at least 50 teams from different municipalities in the capital.

Nesta Stones

