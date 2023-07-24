The largest inclusive data conversation of 2023 arrives in Colombia

Currently, many people are invisible in the data and very little data is disaggregated into categories that allow understanding the needs and experiences of the most vulnerable people in society.

This prevents better decisions from being made, relevant policies are designed and the necessary resources are allocated to advance in the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, for the benefit of the most vulnerable people.

Recognizing this panorama, the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data (Global Partnership) and the WWB Colombia Foundation, with the support of the Observatory for Women’s Equality (OEM), will hold the first national meeting on Inclusive Data: “to leave no one behind” on July 25 and 26, at the WWB Colombia Foundation headquarters located in Cali.

This space will have the participation of experts from different parts of the country and international guests, and its objective is to present the action plans of DANE and the Foundation, and reflect on the need to have disaggregated data, also evidencing the importance of aligning national and regional information.

For DANE, the Global Partnership and the WWB Colombia Foundation, collective construction is fundamental, since they are part of the Inclusive Data Charter (IDC), an initiative whose purpose is to promote the commitments of the countries and mobilize political support to improve the quality, quantity, financing and availability of disaggregated and inclusive data, as well as the potential to produce and use them.

During the two days of the event, multisectoral dialogues will be established around the importance of inclusive data for decision-making.

The opening of the event will be in charge of Piedad Urdinola, director of DANE; Jenna Slotin, Senior Director of Public Policy at the Global Partnership; and Daniela Konietzko Calero, president of the WWB Colombia Foundation.

Attendees will be able to see first-hand the experience with the collection, analysis, use and dissemination of data from DANE, the WWB Colombia Foundation, Cali Cómo Vamos, and the Observatory for Women’s Equality, as well as the importance of creating alliances and consolidating access data for all by the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data and UN Women.

