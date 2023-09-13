Children Living in Poverty in the United States Doubles in One Year, Largest Increase in History

Washington and New York – The number of children living in poverty in the United States has experienced a staggering increase, doubling from 4 million to 9 million between 2021 and 2022, according to recent official data. This marks the largest increase in poverty for minors in a single year in the history of the country. Experts argue that this rise in poverty is a direct consequence of policy decisions made by political leaders, who deactivated programs that had effectively reduced poverty.

Sharon Parrott, the president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, an independent think tank based in Washington, criticized US Congress for failing to renew child tax credits and other measures that had significantly contributed to poverty reduction during the Covid-19 pandemic. Parrott herself emphasized that the alarming surge in poverty reported is a direct result of policy choices.

Not only did child poverty witness a significant surge, but the official overall poverty rate in the United States also dramatically increased from 7.8 percent of the population to 12.4 percent, as revealed by the U.S. Census Bureau data released on Tuesday. Furthermore, real average income experienced a sharp decline as a result of escalating prices.

The Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University, which has been closely studying this data for years, confirmed that the tax credits implemented during the pandemic had successfully diminished child poverty and provided much-needed assistance to lower-income households, enabling them to weather the crisis and stabilize their finances. However, Congress made the decision to not renew these credits last year, resulting in this dire situation.

Sociologist Mathew Desmond opined that these figures were not random but rather the outcome of deliberate political decisions that prioritized tax reduction for the middle class and the wealthy over proven effective programs for the most vulnerable. Desmond, who authored the book “Poverty in America” and previously wrote for the New York Review of Books, highlighted that prosperous families are currently reaping the benefits of federal assistance. In 2021 alone, the United States spent a staggering $1.8 billion on tax cuts.

The alarming statistics underscore the urgent need for policy reforms and renewed commitment to fighting poverty in the United States. With an unprecedented increase in child poverty and a significant rise in overall poverty rates, it is evident that immediate action is necessary to address this pressing issue. The impact on children and families affected by poverty cannot be understated, and it is imperative that steps are taken to rectify the situation and prevent further harm.

As the nation grapples with this critical challenge, it is crucial for political leaders to prioritize the creation and implementation of effective policies that can provide immediate relief to those in need. Collaboration between lawmakers, advocacy groups, and experts in the field will be crucial in developing sustainable solutions that can alleviate poverty and create a more equitable society for all.

