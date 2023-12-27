The largest winter fishing net yield is 300,000 catties of fish. Heilongjiang’s cold water fosters a “hot” economy – Xinhuanet

The largest single-net catch in winter produces 300,000 jin of fish, and Heilongjiang’s cold water creates a “hot” economy

Xinhua News Agency reporters Sun Xiaoyu and Yang Xuan

On the morning of the 27th, on the ice of Lianhuan Lake in Duerbot Mongolian Autonomous County, Daqing City, Heilongjiang Province, fishermen struggled to pull the big net out of the ice with loud calls to raise the net. With the first net fish brought ashore this winter, the 2023 Heilongjiang cold-water fish winter fishing season has officially begun.

The fishermen select a location on the lake where fish are concentrated, cast a thousand-meter-long net and start working. “Fat-headed fish, carp, crucian carp… This year’s head-net fish species are relatively rich, and the head-net fish has a good harvest, which is a good sign.” Yu Baotou Jinfeng pointed at the fish just caught and said that this winter fishing is the largest single net fish. The weight is about 300,000 kilograms.

Winter fishing scene at Lianlian Lake. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Song

Watching the grand spectacle of winter fishing, admiring fish gathered in nets, and enjoying delicious fish feasts… The winter fishing scene is a lively scene. Visitors can not only see the spectacular scene of fish emerging from the glacial lake but also experience the fishing and hunting culture that has been passed down for thousands of years by the linked lakes.

The hot winter fishing scene on Lianhuan Lake is a microcosm of the booming development of cold-water fisheries in Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province has outstanding natural resource advantages, rich aquatic germplasm resources, and more than 100 species of wild fish.

Sun Wenzhi, a first-level inspector of the Heilongjiang Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said that the 2023 Heilongjiang cold-water fish winter fishing season will last until the end of March next year, and 18 counties (cities, districts) in 9 cities (prefectures) in the province plan to carry out more than 20 winter fishing seasons, winter fishing activities.

At the Dongji Fish Market in Fuyuan City, there are more than 60 fish shops selling cold-water fish from the Heilongjiang and Wusuli Rivers. At present, the temperature is more than minus 20 degrees Celsius. The freshly caught river fish is quickly frozen under the action of the natural “big refrigerator” and put into an insulated box, which will be sent to Beijing, Shanghai and other places.

“We use cold chain logistics to deliver goods, and customers can receive the goods in two or three days. Sales are now good.” Zhang Jingfeng, owner of Xintong Fish Shop, said that they use online platforms to sell fish to all parts of the country.

Nowadays, the booming cold-water fishery is bringing the delicious “Taste of Longjiang” to the dining tables of diners from all over the world. Longjiang No. 1 Village in Songbei District, Harbin City is a restaurant street featuring fish culture, with more than 70 businesses. Entering the peak tourist season, there are a lot of diners coming to taste river fish.

Steamed Aohua flowers, stewed sturgeon with potatoes, cold and refreshing fish maw… When walking into Pangjie Fishing Village, the hotel general manager Li Qiang enthusiastically introduced various fish dishes to the guests. “We have given the fish a fancy way to eat, giving diners a satisfying meal.”

“We have built the largest freshwater aquatic germplasm resource bank in the north, with 106 species of living germplasm resources and more than 120,000 individuals preserved.” Zheng Xianhu, deputy director of the Heilongjiang Fisheries Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences, said that they are passing the germplasm Resource bank construction, new species cultivation and other efforts have been made to help the steady development of Heilongjiang’s cold-water fisheries.

Winter fishing scene at Lianlian Lake. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Song

Heilongjiang is working hard to cultivate leading enterprises in the fishery industry. “We built the Longjiang Fishery Industrial Park in Daqing City, with an investment of 220 million yuan in the first phase.” said Kang Zhiyong, general manager of Heilongjiang Beiyu Fishery Industry Group Co., Ltd.

In recent years, Heilongjiang Province has vigorously implemented cold-water fishery revitalization actions by focusing on the development of large-water ecological fisheries. In 2022, the province’s aquaculture area will be 6.4 million acres, and the province’s total aquatic product output will be 735,000 tons.

Wang Zhaocheng, director of the Heilongjiang Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said that Heilongjiang will rely on its resource advantages, promote industrial integration, focus on technological innovation, accelerate the scale, branding, and standardization of large-water ecological fisheries, and promote the high-quality development of cold-water fisheries.

Share this: Facebook

X

