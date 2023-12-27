Home » The largest winter fishing net yield is 300,000 catties of fish. Heilongjiang’s cold water fosters a “hot” economy – Xinhuanet
The largest winter fishing net yield is 300,000 catties of fish. Heilongjiang's cold water fosters a "hot" economy – Xinhuanet

Heilongjiang, China’s northern province, experiences freezing winters that create an ideal environment for its cold-water fishery industry. Recently, the province celebrated the start of the 2023 winter fishing season with the largest single-net fish catch of the season.

A group of fishermen hauled a massive net out of the ice on Lianhuan Lake in Duerbot Mongolian Autonomous County, Daqing City, Heilongjiang Province on December 27th. The net yielded a staggering 300,000 kilograms of fish, symbolizing the robust fisheries scene in the province.

The cold-water fishery industry has become a significant economic driver for Heilongjiang, exploiting the abundance of aquatic resources in the region. With over 100 species of wild fish, including fat-headed fish, carp, and crucian carp, the province boasts a diverse and fertile fish population.

The grand spectacle of winter fishing on Lianhuan Lake has also become a tourist attraction, drawing visitors to witness the vibrant fishing culture that has been passed down through generations. The picturesque scene of fish emerging from the glacial lake offers a glimpse into the ancient traditions and practices of fishing in Heilongjiang.

Thanks to the surge in the cold-water fishery industry, the “Taste of Longjiang” has made its way onto the dining tables of diners worldwide. From providing fresh catches to using cold chain logistics for deliveries, the industry is enjoying widespread success both domestically and internationally.

Heilongjiang is also investing in the future of the fishery industry, with efforts being made to cultivate leading enterprises in the sector. The province has established the Longjiang Fishery Industrial Park in Daqing City, with a significant investment to further bolster the industry’s growth and sustainability.

These developments reflect Heilongjiang’s commitment to promoting the high-quality development of its cold-water fishery industry. With an emphasis on industrial integration, technological innovation, and standardization of large-water ecological fisheries, the province aims to consolidate its position as a leader in the fishery industry.

As the winter fishing season progresses, Heilongjiang’s cold-water fisheries continue to be a driving force behind the province’s “hot” economy, providing sustenance to its communities and culinary delights to gastronomes around the world.

