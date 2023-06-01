Home » The last 4 years, El Salvador has witnessed historical transformations
The last 4 years, El Salvador has witnessed historical transformations

The last 4 years, El Salvador has witnessed historical transformations
Home The last CABEI: The last 4 years, El Salvador has witnessed historical transformations
Jun 01, 2023, 13:25 pm

Within the framework of the four-year administration of President Nayib Bukele, the director of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) for El Salvador, Luis Rodríguez, highlighted the historic changes that have been achieved in recent years, and how the institution has proven to be a strategic ally for the country.

«The last 4 years, El Salvador has witnessed historical transformations whose sole objective has always been to put the well-being of the people above all things. As CABEI we are proud to be part of the changes and to be the strategic ally of the GOES”, highlighted Rodríguez.

Similarly, he reiterated that as an institution they will continue to “firmly support innovative initiatives that bring development at all levels for Salvadorans.”



