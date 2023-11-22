“The last dance” between Messi and Cristiano in the air – Diario La Huella

Historic match that will once again bring together the most influential legends in the history of football in recent decades.

Saudi Arabia confirmed this Tuesday, November 21, through a statement, the participation of Inter Miami FC and Al Nassr, teams where the current world champion Andrés Leonel Messi and the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo play. They will fight for the title of the Saudi tournament “Riyadh Season”.

According to Turki Al-Sheikh’s statement, the confrontation will take place in February next year on Saudi soil. The Kingdom Arena stadium will be the venue for the possible “last dance” of these stars.

For its part, for Inter Miami, the announcement from Saudi Arabia included statements from its owner, Jorge Mas, which the Florida club has denied. “But he has not made any comments, either publicly or privately, in relation to the preseason tour,” the note adds.

If this duel takes place, it would be the third time that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face each other again without defending the colors of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The first was in the group stage of the 2020-2021 Champions League when Juventus and Barcelona were paired in the first round. The Bianconeri team won at the Camp Nou 0-3 with an impressive double from Ronaldo.

Two years later, PSG and Saudi football figures had a friendly in Riyadh in January 2023. The Parisian team won 5-4 with a goal from Messi, for the locals, Ronaldo scored a double.

The tournament would also feature the presence of the stars of Al-Hilal Saudi Club, runner-up in the Club World Cup, led by Serbian star Aleksandar Mitrovic, and the best player in Asia, captain Salem Al-Dawsari.