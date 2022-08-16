Listen to the audio version of the article

At 10.40 am the coffin of Piero Angela, a journalist, scientific popularizer and much loved intellectual who died in Rome on August 13, arrived at the Capitol at 10.40: to welcome him, alongside his family, the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri. Outside, in addition to many friends and colleagues waiting to enter the funeral parlor, a composed and silent crowd of ordinary people of all ages formed before 10 am who, braving the heat, came to the Capitol to offer the last farewell.

Greetings from his son Alberto

“I had the feeling of having Leonardo Da Vinci at home, who always gave the right answer with a capacity for synthesis and analysis in a calm way. He loved to repeat an aforsima by Leonardo da Vinci: ‘Since a well spent day gives one happy sleep, so a well-used life gives one happy to die’ ”. These are the words of Alberto Angela in the last greeting to his father Piero pronounced today in the hall of the Protomoteca in the Campidoglio at the lay funeral of the great scientist and popularizer.

“Today, when I feel like friends – Alberto Angela addressed the hundreds of people present – I would like to start from the last thing my father did: that press release that you have all read. was the last thing he said fiscally, as a speech, with little force. My sister and I have collected and transcribed it ”. “It is the speech – he concluded – of someone who talks to friends and who at the end of an evening or a holiday says ‘now I’m going'”.

The funeral home and the lay funeral of Piero Angela Photogallery16 pictures View

Mayor Gualtieri at the funeral home

“Piero Angela was an extraordinary personality of Italian culture and journalism, he made millions of Italians know and love science and the scientific method. Today there is not only the pain of mourning but also a feeling of extraordinary affection and gratitude for a beautiful person who was able to combine rationality and passion for science with humanity and meekness “: so the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri coming out of the funeral home. “He was from Turin but Roman by adoption: the Romans feel great affection for him. But Piero Angela from Rome was able to speak to everyone, he helped the growth of the country, he united, he was more than a journalist and a popularizer, he was a great intellectual who valued the scientific method “, added the mayor.