After three years, the program ‘Northern border‘, financed by the European Union (UE) and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Aecid), enters its last stage of execution.

During this period, the construction of systems of agua drinking water for 4,478 people in the rural communities of emeraldslocated on the north coast of the country and on the border with Colombia.

In addition, from the productive area, the agroecological systems cassava, plantain, cocoa, sweet potato and potato cultivation, among other foods.

Likewise, it promoted inclusion employment for young people and, with various actions, more than 2,084 families in the northern provinces of SucumbíosCarchi, Imbabura and Esmeraldas.

These experiences and results were shared this Friday, March 24, at the 2023 Northern Border Productive Forum and Fair, which took place in Ibarra, Imbaburain which economic and productive issues, labor inclusion for young people and basic services in rural communities were analyzed.

In addition to showing the actions of the 10 participating projects in the ‘Northern Border’ Program, the event seeks to position the agroecological work and productive articulated in value chains, of around 40 associations and local enterprises supported by this Development Program, in order to bring their products closer to national and local markets.

The ‘European Union for Northern border: Territory of Development and Peace’, is co-financed with 8.6 million dollars from the EU and more than a million from the Aecid.