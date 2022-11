Milan – An era doesn’t necessarily end by changing the calendar. The eighties, so to speak, will officially end on December 6 with the closure of the McDonald’s in Piazza San Babila in Milan. Until a few years ago the place was called Burghy: the place for sandwiches, the followers of the most famous, or infamous, fashion of the eighties: Moncler down jacket, Timberland shoes, Naj-Oleari accessories, Fiorucci and El Charro, and as staple food the hamburger.

All