[Epoch Times, October 8, 2022]On October 8, Sheng Guangzu, the last railway minister of the CCP and the first general manager of China Railway Corporation (now known as the State Railway Group), was arrested.

On the 8th, the Supreme Procuratorate of the Communist Party of China announced that the investigation of Sheng Guangzu’s alleged bribery and use of influence had ended, and Sheng Guangzu was arrested on suspicion of bribery and use of influence to accept bribes.

On the 19th of last month, Sheng Guangzu was expelled from the party and his retirement benefits were cancelled. The official report stated that Sheng Guangzu sought personal gain for others; condoned and acquiesced to relatives relying on his position to influence personal gain;

Sheng Guangzu, 73, was sacked in March this year.

In February 2011, Liu Zhijun, the former minister of the Ministry of Railways of the Communist Party of China, stepped down due to corruption. Sheng Guangzu succeeded him and became the last minister of the Ministry of Railways of the Communist Party of China. In 2013, the Ministry of Railways was changed to China Railway Corporation, and Sheng Guangzu was the first general manager of the company. In October 2016, Sheng Guangzu resigned from the company, and in November, he was transferred to serve as the deputy chairman of the Financial and Economic Committee of the Chinese People’s Congress.

Liu Zhijun was given a suspended death sentence in 2013, which was commuted to life imprisonment in 2015. In addition to Liu Zhijun and Sheng Guangzu sacked, Zhang Shuguang, the former director of the Transportation Bureau of the Ministry of Railways, and Su Shunhu, the former deputy director of the Transportation Bureau of the Ministry of Railways, were also sacked.

During Sheng Guangzu’s tenure as Minister of Railways, a high-speed train collided in Wenzhou, which officials said killed 40 people and injured 172. Sheng Guangzu was only considered to be ineffective in handling the accident and was asked to write an inspection.

Because of the Wenzhou bullet train incident, Sheng Guangzu was found to own a famous watch. He was searched for wearing a watch worth $11,000. “China Secret News” once reported that Sheng Guangzu had worn many famous watches on different occasions, such as Earl’s red gold watch, Omega constellation watch, etc., with a total value of more than 400,000 yuan.

Responsible editor: Xiao Lusheng