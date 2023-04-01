– Over nineteen thousand jobs available and twelve thousand appointments thanks to which candidates looking for employment and companies have had the opportunity to get in touch. The 2023 edition of Job Day Sardinia ends with record numbers, which for the first time the regional labor department and the Sardinian agency for active labor policies, through a traveling event, brought to Sassari, Olbia, Nuoro, Oristano, Tortolì and finally Cagliari with the aim of involving the whole island, bringing candidates and businesses closer together.

Thus the regional councilor for Labour, Ada Lai. “Job day Sardinia ends today in Cagliari, but as already announced yesterday it will continue in the autumn, given the success of the initiative and the large participation of businesses, students, unemployed and precarious workers. It’s time to take stock, a moment of great importance because it gives us the opportunity to stop and reflect on what worked in this itinerant event in the territories, offering us an extra push to commit ourselves to changes that can help create concrete job opportunities, focusing on professionalizing training and employment centers increasingly oriented towards results. We have seen what companies are looking for in the job market and how to compare supply and demand. There is no shortage of opportunities in Sardinia and Job Day proved it”.

“The itinerant formula adopted this year has allowed us to discover many quality companies – said Maika Aversano, general manager of Aspal – which are present in the territories involved and who want to grow and believe in job seekers. Job Day was also an opportunity to raise awareness of all the employment services offered by the employment centers and the initiatives that the Sardinia Region is putting in place for the social and economic growth of the area”.

During the six stages of Job Day, 19,825 job seekers presented their applications, a figure that crossed paths with the 19,591 jobs requested by the 875 companies that took part in the appointments. The highest number of applications (40,412 in total) was recorded in the two days of Cagliari which gathered 18,821 applications followed by Sassari (6,500), Oristano (5,480), Olbia (4,990), Nuoro (3,376), Tortolì (1,245).

High school students took part in training events. During conferences, seminars, workshops, girls and boys were able to discuss with the operators of the employment centers (Cpi), with experts from the world of work and with representatives of institutions and companies to explore aspects and techniques useful in a world of work constantly evolving.