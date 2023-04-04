The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported that the recording of seismicity and seismic activity related to the movement of fluids inside the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues, remaining at Orange Level.

In the last 24 hours, 5,400 seismic events were recorded, 5 of them with a magnitude of 2.0 ML, and the record of an earthquake of magnitude 2.3 ML, located 4.3 km southwest of the crater, stood out. The seismicity remains localized in the southwestern sector of the volcanic edifice, at a distance from the crater between 2.0 and 5.0 km.

In addition, seismic activity was associated with confirmed ash emissions and degassing, which maintains similar rates to the previous day. The maximum height of the column of gases and/or ash observed yesterday was 1200 m measured from the top of the volcano and the dispersion direction of the column varied between the southwest and the northwest of the volcano.

Officials from the Los Nevados National Natural Park reported ash fall in the Brisas and Potosí sectors.

The SGC recommends that the community remain calm, but pay attention to the information provided by the Colombian Geological Service on the evolution of the state of the volcano. In addition, it is important to emphasize that the activity of the volcano in Orange Level can fluctuate and at times decrease compared to previous days, without this meaning that the volcano has returned to a lower level of activity.

The level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano is expected to remain at Orange Level for several weeks. In the event of an acceleration of processes suggesting an imminent eruption or the eruption itself occurring, the activity level will be changed to Red.