The last three German nuclear power plants supplied more than 10 million households

The green ideology madness never ends. The work of destruction continues. Germany abolishes itself as an industrial nation.

On April 15, the last three remaining nuclear power plants Isar 2, Neckarwestheim 2 and Emsland are to be finally taken off the grid. The decision is irreversible, said Economics and Climate Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). But criticism is pouring down from business and the opposition parties: They are demanding that the service life be extended and that nuclear energy not be phased out.

Now 20 prominent scientists and Nobel Prize winners have published an appeal to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). In their open letter, they call on the traffic light government not to shut down the nuclear power plants [siehe Bericht »WELT«].

The researchers argue that the three remaining nuclear reactors, with their annual production of around 32.7 billion kilowatt hours, have supplied more than ten million households with climate-friendly energy. It is said that this could save up to 30 million tons of CO2 per year compared to coal energy in the future.