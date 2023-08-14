The last voyage of Lucio Spinozzi – Venice

Venezia – The final greeting took place on Thursday 10 August 2023 a Lucio Spinozzi. Last year, Lucio had participated in the greeting to his friend Roger officiated by Maeshwara to whom he had asked him to do the same rite for himself. Baba Ji’s pupil in India, and Lucio’s spiritual guide during his illness, Maeshwara thus celebrated the first part of the Hindu rite in the funeral home of Nazareth in the presence of four friends and family who then read excerpts from Song of Creaturesal Tibetan Book of the Dead and from Koran, in front of Lucio’s body surrounded by fruit and sunflowers, while the incense burned. The Hindu rite chosen by Lucio was thus accompanied by a Franciscan, Tibetan and Muslim polyphony.

Maeshwara then conducted the second part of the ritual at the Marghera cemetery where a small crowd of Lucio’s friends awaited him. The participants also occupied the external space since in the Sala del Commiato even standing places were sold out. The participatory presence of old and less old friends protagonists of many seasons of Lucio’s life saw decades of artistic, musical and cultural life represented in the archipelago of land and sea where Lucio was born and lived, crossing that line of water that , as Alan Jones recalls, appears in many of his paintings. The audience that accompanied the music and the ritual, rhythmizing it with clapping of hands, thus joined in the mantra that Maeshwara sang around the coffin while the packed hall warmed up.

Numerous friends then took the floor including Sergio Renier, Rosa Ruffini, Stefano and Lucia Pesce and others, lightening the gravitas of the occasion with music, personal memories, poems by Lucio and neurologismi tragicomici (like the one-year weather-style ad by hailstorms). Luca Muscarà has read two excerpts from will in which Lucio remembers Younes his only eleven-year-old son as universal heir and wishes “a happy ending to everyone with infinite love”.

Many signatures on the guest book and many have generously donated an offering, while the “prayer that protects against fear” from the book was distributed in a small red envelope Bardo Thodol and part of a work begun thirty-three years earlier by Joyce Burstein, a New York-Californian artist who was a close friend of Lucio and James Lee Byars.

About forty of the participants then moved to the beautiful natural oasis made available by two dear friends, close as the crow flies to the old Turbine water mill for the final part of the Hindu rite. In a clearing consecrated since morning by Maeshwara under a large tree, there was a temporary altar where the beautiful framed image of Lucio, smiling on his wedding day, was reflected in that of his self-portrait, together with others, among which of the master Baba Ji, whom Lucio appreciated, surrounded by flowers and fruit.

Sitting barefoot in front of the fire lit on an ancient stone in a semicircle, the friends took part in the rite that Maeshwara officiated accompanying himself on the harmonium built in Lahore, while increasingly horizontal rays of light penetrated the foliage from the west in an atmosphere of serene meditation participated, sometimes punctuated by an infant’s voice, the passage of a dog and Younes’ runs behind the assembled group. The ritual concluded with the sharing of fruit, rice and vegetables until sunset.

Finally, many returned to Marghera for the fourth part of the farewell to Lucio, reuniting with the others at Vapore. In the historic venue of Venetian nightlife, one of Lucio’s favorite places, home to memorable exhibitions, performances and evenings – for the occasion “closed for Lucio and open for mourning” – friends toasted his memory accompanied by a playlist that ranged from Jefferson Starships to disco music, from Robbie Robertson to Sinéad O’Connor, prepared by Sergio, freeing up dances and songs, memories and verbal puns, at the end of a day of extraordinary harmony and fraternal love in a playful and creative spirit by Lucio, a harmony that we hope bodes well for the not simple challenge of preserving and enhancing his work for Younes. The rite will be celebrated for twelve full moons.

See also:

• LUCIO SPINOZZI. LUMINESCENT FUTILIST POET

• L’ARCHEOLOGIA DEL CAOS: LUCIO SPINOZZI, PAINTER BORN IN VENICE

Video shot by Giarrico Mazzon

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

