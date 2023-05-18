The last voyage of the Theodor Körner

For more than three years, the motor passenger ship (MFS) “Theodor Körner” rotted away in Linz near the model airfield. A few days ago, however, he went on another long journey – probably his last. Downstream it went to the shipyard in Novi Sad, around 85 kilometers above Belgrade. There, the new owner, who has not been publicly announced, wants to have “the grains” converted into a hotel ship.