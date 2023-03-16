Home News The last words of murdered escort
The last words of murdered escort

The escort recorded a heartbreaking message seconds after being injured in an ambush on the Cesar highway

A tragic event has shocked the country. On the afternoon of March 15, an armed group ambushed and attacked a valuables car that was traveling along the highway that leads from the municipality of Aguachica, Cesar to Ocaña, Norte de Santander, near the municipality of Río de Oro. of the attack, an escort identified as Leandro Andrés Trigos Vanegas was seriously injured in his lower extremities.

What makes the event even more shocking is that the bodyguard recorded himself seconds after being injured, leaving a moving and painful message: “Goodbye guys, goodbye, you won’t see me laughing anymore,” while his head breaks. voice when feeling that he is going to die.

The trucker who recorded the ferocity of the attack informed other police officers that the boy was lying badly injured a few meters ahead. The man who was transferred to the Emiro Quintero Cañizares Hospital, but finally died due to the seriousness of the injuries.

The ambush and the subsequent death of the escort have generated great outrage in the country.

