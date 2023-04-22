The last years of the life of Orlando Pelayo, the man who murdered his son

During the night of last Friday, April 21, Colombia learned the news of the death of Orlando Pelayo, the man who kidnapped and murdered his 11-month-old son, Luis Santiago Pelayo, in 2008. How were the last years of this criminal?

After confirming his death, relatives were contacted to carry out the process of handing over the body.

“The truth leaves me speechless because it is a feeling of frustration, anger and sadness, because he left with the truth in his mouth, that is, he never wanted to tell the truth (…) May God judge him. The only thing I can say that I’m sorry for is for the family because, well, family is family and no matter how bad the guy has been, it’s a pain for the family,” said Ivonne Lozano, mother of the minor. murdered by his father.

The case of Luis Santiago

On September 25, 2008, a group of hooded men entered Ivonne Lozano’s home at night, attacked her, and took her baby.

At the time, Luis Santiago’s mother commented to the newspaper El Tiempo the following: “They left the exits completely blocked, but I managed to open a kind of false door that led out to an alley at the entrance to the farm. I began to make sounds, still with my mouth gagged, looking for help. Desperate, I just thought: in the hands of what monsters fell my son”.

After learning of the disappearance, the parents began an exhaustive search with the authorities, which ended on September 28 when Pelayo was captured for alleged involvement in the murder of his son, who was found in a wooded area of ​​Chía, with signs of suffocation.

The arrest occurred after the group of criminals saw the father on television, decided to rat him out, because after the kidnapping, in a vehicle they murdered the minor with a bag, this in complicity and involvement of the father.

Pelayo confessed his participation and indicated that he paid 500,000 pesos to his ex-girlfriend to organize the kidnapping. He said that he sought to disappear it so as not to have to answer for it. Pelayo was sentenced to 58 years in prison, while the accomplices who carried out the kidnapping and murder were sentenced to 27 years in prison.