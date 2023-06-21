The late Muhammad al-Hababi.. Qaydoum in politics and economics, and the companion of “Buabid” in the struggle

A political scientist from the builders of the Moroccan economy after independence, and a historical federal leader who contributed to the establishment of the National Union of Popular Forces, and a member after that of the Political Bureau for its continuity, the “Socialist Union”, and a university professor and party organizer.

Al-Hababi, who had previously been excluded from parliament by rigging the elections, led him to a position to lead the party to prison, along with Abd al-Rahim Bouabid and Muhammad al-Yazghi, after refusing King Hassan II’s decision to accept the referendum on the Sahara. Because it is “Moroccan land, and it must be retrieved without a referendum, just as other lands in the north, which were under French and Spanish influence, were recovered.”

In one of his few publications in the 1990s, he criticized the year 2014, according to what journalist Abd al-Rahim al-Turani quoted him, as “dealing with the struggle’s legacy of the Union.” And he struggled with oblivion, before he left, this week in June, for the last time his house on a street called after a symbol of the union he knew, and defended his memory; Mahdi with blessing.

Basic progressive parameter

Muhammad al-Yazghi, the former first writer of the Socialist Union Party, said that Muhammad al-Hababi, with whom he had a “great friendship”: “a prominent personality, and a man of economics and politics.”

The historic federal leader added, in a statement to the Hespress electronic newspaper: “He fought all his life for freedoms, rights and democracy, and he is a figure that constituted a basic milestone for the Moroccan progressive and leftist movement, and his departure is a great loss for Morocco and Moroccans.”

Al-Yazghi recalled the great prestige that Al-Hababi had scientifically with the books he authored, and the economics and finance lessons he delivered at the Faculty of Law. He also invoked his political stature; He “has always had bold and courageous positions at the internal level and in the relationship of the progressive movement with the government, and in international solidarity with the peoples fighting against colonialism, and these positions have greatly influenced the leadership of the Union.”

And about the prison that brought him together with Al-Hababi and Bouabid, the speaker said: “We were three, and he was a man of high spirits, and he made us all bear the prison with patience and forbearance. He was a bundle of intelligence and patience through adversity.”

In order to build the Moroccan economy

Ismail Al-Alawi, a historical leader of the Party of Progress and Socialism, remembers Muhammad Al-Hababi by saying: “He is a kind and friendly man. Including demographics.

And he continued in his statement to Hespress: “He is a federal fighter since the beginning of independence, he contributed to building the country’s economy with Abdel Rahim Buabid since the dawn of that era.”

In his turn, Captain Mohamed Al-Siddiqi, a former member of the Constitutional Council and a federal leader, said, “The late Mohamed Al-Hababi was one of the first great Moroccan intellectuals to be gathered around him by the federal leader, Abd al-Rahim Bouabid, and he fought alongside him in the various major battles that the federal movement waged in order to build a modern democratic Morocco.” “.

And he continued in his statement to the Hespress newspaper: “Al-Hababi was alongside Bouabid in the Ministry of Economy and Finance in the government of Abdullah Ibrahim, which laid the foundations for liberating the Moroccan economy from colonial domination, and built many national economic facilities to build the new Morocco, and he remained by his side as well while leading the federal opposition. To build Morocco, and in the various struggles and battles for building a modern democratic Morocco, in the sixties, seventies and eighties, and remained loyal to the federal thought until the last stages of his life.

The witness also recalled the great contributions of the late “in the field of authorship and the dissemination of progressive thought, and at the level of university education in Mohammed V University in particular, and in the rest of the higher education institutions in the country.”

Gaydoum for economists led tax stand

Mohamed El-Sassi, a leader in the “Federation of the Democratic Left” and the former general secretary of the “Federal Youth”, spoke, for his part, about Al-Hababi as: “a leading Moroccan economist, who studied at the Faculty of Law in the Department of Economic Sciences,” saying: “There was a strong turnout for his lessons and lectures due to his pedagogical abilities.

And he added, in a statement to Hespress: “He was one of the founders of the National Union of Popular Forces,” and during the existence of Abdullah Ibrahim’s government, he was director of the office of Abd al-Rahim Bu Obaid, deputy prime minister and minister of economy. At that time, he was able to put a number of his ideas into practice, through an economic program that laid the first foundations for an effective, productive, modern and constructive Moroccan public sector, and laid the foundations for an independent and liberal economy.

Then he went on to say: “At the same time, Muhammad al-Hababi contributed to the rooting of the structure of the party organization, and the convening of the extraordinary conference of the Socialist Union, which was a serious occasion for the transition from lack of clarity to ideological and political clarity, and he contributed to the development of the “strategy of democratic struggle”, and he won the confidence of his comrades in the party who They made him a member of the Political Bureau, along with Abd al-Rahim Buabid.

He continued: “He attended the main partisan events and the party’s struggles, and in his memoirs he expressed his communication with the various symbols of the party who were sometimes present in confrontations.” Side; Rather, he valued what he saw as correct from any side, and criticized what he saw as incorrect, regardless of the side that adopted it. His relationship and discussions with Buabid were very strong, and it translated the amount of trust between the two men.

Al-Sassi testified to “depriving Al-Hababi of his parliamentary seat,” saying: “He applied to participate in the elections in 1977 and gained the confidence of the voters; However, results were announced that differed from the ones I personally witnessed, because I was in the central voting office where the sorting took place.

Then he recorded that, despite this, he “continued his university work, membership in the political bureau, and his public activities, and he had many tasks assigned to him, and he carried them out impartially, with distinguished relations with everyone (…) And when I was a general secretary of the Federal Youth, he attended many meetings as a deputy for the leadership.” The meetings of Al-Sassi witnessed the closeness of the youth he felt in them from the deceased.

The speaker recalled the statement of the Union’s political bureau when Hassan II accepted the referendum on the Sahara, Al-Hababi’s performance of the refusal “position tax”, and his organization and other professors of a meeting in honor of him on the occasion of his arrest at the Faculty of Law Agdal in the capital, Rabat.

He also mentioned Al-Hababi’s influence in “Generations of Moroccan Economists,” and his contribution “to the political debate about presenting the first constitution to voting in Morocco, by being a researcher, also, in political science.”

Regarding his writings, Al-Sassi mentioned his books, which “warned against slipping off the line of the required economic revolution.” He added: “It was narrated that King Hassan II put before his ministers a book by Al-Hababi, and many considered that he presents a black board for the future of the Moroccan economy with his excessive pessimism.” Then the witness added, saying: After that, events showed that it was not excessive. Rather, the deviation from the line of a liberal and solid economy led to a situation that made us at the back of the ranking in human development indicators, and after countries were close to us, today there is no basis for comparison between their advanced status and our position at the bottom of the development ranking. Humanity”.

