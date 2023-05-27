Home » The latest from the Russia-Ukraine war – EntornoInteligente
The war in Ukraine has caused a new blackout in Zaporizhia today and the nuclear power plant is running on standby generators

Ukrainian soldiers battle near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on April 19, 2023.Roman Chop
  • war in ukraine This was Zelenski’s master plan to conquer the G7
  • war in ukraine Putin’s three bannermen to destabilize Europe (they have been ‘caught’ in Madrid, Paris, Brussels, The Hague…)

Russia has established the anti-terrorist regime in the Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine, after the incursion into the aforementioned Russian territory of a group of apparently Ukrainian saboteurs with whom Kiev has disassociated itself. The governor of the area has reported three injuries.

For its part, the paramilitary group Wagner has said on Monday that it planned to complete the transfer of its positions in Bajmut the Russian army by June 1, while Ukraine stressed that the battle was continuing despite the Russian claim to conquest. The Ukrainian authorities claim to still control some buildings in the city, largely destroyed by the war In Ukraine, and above all to advance in its suburbs attacking the Russian flanks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has assured this Monday that it has repelled a unprecedented Russian bombing launched last night with missiles and drones against the city of Dnipro. According to regional authorities, seven people have been injured in this new attack by the war in Ukraine.

