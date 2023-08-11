The Latest in US-China Espionage Allegations: Chinese National Accused of Spying for CIA

China Uncovers Suspected Chinese National as CIA Spy

CNN- China‘s civilian spy agency, the Ministry of State Security, has exposed a Chinese national for allegedly providing sensitive military information to the CIA. This revelation adds to a string of highly publicized espionage accusations between the United States and China.

According to a statement released on Friday by China‘s Ministry of State Security, the suspect, identified only by his surname Zeng, worked for an undisclosed Chinese military industrial group, granting him access to crucial classified information. The ministry revealed that Zeng was sent by his employer to Italy to further his studies.

During his time in Italy, Zeng allegedly developed a close relationship with a US embassy official through activities such as dinners, outings, and opera performances. The ministry claims that the US official eventually admitted to being a CIA officer and offered Zeng a substantial sum of money, as well as the opportunity to immigrate to the United States with his family, in exchange for confidential information regarding the Chinese military.

Zeng purportedly signed an espionage agreement with the US and received further advice and training. Upon completing his studies, he returned to China and allegedly met with CIA personnel multiple times to provide “a large amount of central intelligence.”

The Ministry of State Security stated that they took action against Zeng after gathering evidence of his spying activities during their investigation. The case has now been handed over to prosecutors for review and indictment.

This announcement by China comes just a week after two US Marines were arrested in California for allegedly sharing classified US military information with Chinese intelligence agents.

China‘s Ministry of State Security is responsible for overseeing intelligence and counterintelligence, both domestically and internationally. Although it operates in secrecy, the agency recently gained more visibility by launching a public account on China‘s Wechat app, urging citizens to join the fight against spying and offering rewards and protection for those who provide information.

Espionage accusations between the United States and China have been ongoing, but tensions have escalated due to the deteriorating relationship between the two countries, especially under the leadership of China‘s assertive President Xi Jinping.

In a bid to strengthen its security measures, China recently introduced an updated version of its counterintelligence law, further expanding the definition of espionage. Additionally, there have been reports of setbacks for CIA operations in China, with the Chinese government reportedly targeting and eliminating sources starting in 2010.

As the rivalry between the world‘s two largest economies continues to intensify, the CIA has been reassessing its training and management of its spy network, focusing more specifically on adversaries like China and Russia.

The disclosure of the alleged CIA spy case involving Zeng highlights the ongoing intelligence battle between the United States and China and further strains the already tense relationship between the two nations.

