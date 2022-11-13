The latest news of Guangzhou epidemic on November 12: 3180 new cases of local infection in a single day, the transmission index of the three districts dropped

A reporter from China Central Broadcasting Corporation learned from the press conference on epidemic prevention and control in Guangzhou held on the afternoon of the 12th that from 0 to 24:00 on November 11, there were 3,180 new cases of local infection of the new coronavirus in Guangzhou. Twenty-one cases were found in community screening or active medical treatment, and the rest were found in isolation observation or high-risk areas.

Zhang Yi, deputy director and spokesperson of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, said that among the newly infected people, 2,921 were asymptomatic and 259 were mild. The above-mentioned infected persons have been transferred to designated hospitals, sub-designated hospitals or Fangcang shelter hospitals in a closed-loop for isolation and observation and treatment, and their conditions are stable.

There were 2,960 new cases in Haizhu District in a single day, and they were still highly concentrated in the high-risk control areas of Kanglu Area of ​​Fengyang Street, Longtan Area of ​​Huazhou Street, Datang Area of ​​Nanzhou Street, and Kecun Area of ​​Chigang Street. In the past two days, no new infections have been found in Haizhu District.

The epidemic situation in Zhanqian Street, Xicun Street, and Nanyuan Street in Liwan District has stabilized. There were sporadic positive cases on Qiaozhong Street and Longjin Street on the 11th, posing the risk of community transmission.

Dashi Street and Zhongcun Street in the control area of ​​Panyu District have reported successively new infections in recent days, showing a local gathering trend. There are new positive cases in Shawan Street and Shilou Town, and there is a risk of community transmission. The epidemic situation in Baiyun District is generally stable, and most of the new cases are isolated and controlled personnel. The 2 new cases of social infection on the 11th were traced back to the source, and the source of the infection was clear, and they were dealt with in a timely manner.

According to Zhang Zhoubin, Secretary of the Party Committee and spokesperson of the Guangzhou Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the evaluation results of the Joint Research Center for Disease Surveillance, Early Warning and Risk Assessment of Sun Yat-sen University-Guangzhou CDC, the effect of epidemic prevention and control in Haizhu District is further manifested. The latest The real-time transmission index (Rt) has dropped to 1.6, but it is still at a high plateau due to its large volume.

The real-time transmission index (Rt) of Liwan District fell from 2.9 to 2.7 after rising for 5 consecutive days. In addition, the rising momentum of Panyu District has also begun to be contained in the past two days, and the real-time transmission index (Rt) dropped from 3.0 to 2.7.

“This shows that multi-regional linkage has played a positive role in controlling the cross-regional penetration of the epidemic.” Zhang Zhoubin said.