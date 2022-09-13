On the afternoon of the 13th, Beijing held the 400th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. The following is a summary of the key points of the conference:

16 new local infections in Beijing from 0:00 to 15:00 today

Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, reported that from 0:00 to 15:00 on the 13th, Beijing added 16 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infections, all of which were quarantined observers. Among them, there were 13 cases in Chaoyang District, 2 cases in Changping District, and 1 case in Daxing District, all of which were mild.

Beijing CDC: Those who have visited the second floor of the outpatient building of the Civil Aviation General Hospital during this period should report immediately

Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, reminded people who have an intersection with the officially announced case activity trajectory. Those who visited the second floor of the outpatient building of the Civil Aviation General Hospital from 12:20 on September 9 to the day before the outpatient clinic was closed, and those in risk areas Those who enter and return to Beijing receive calls, text messages, health treasure pop-ups, health treasure yellow codes or red codes to alert risk personnel, and immediately report to the community, units, hotels, etc., and cooperate with centralized isolation, home isolation, health monitoring, etc. Nucleic acid testing and other prevention and control measures.

Chaoyang District: Continue to carry out nucleic acid testing in Communication University of China and surrounding areas

Meng Rui, deputy head of Chaoyang District, introduced that nucleic acid testing continued to be carried out in Communication University of China and surrounding areas. A total of 13,188 people were sampled on the 12th, and the results were all negative; a total of 91,620 people were sampled in the Sanjianfang area for normalized nucleic acid testing, and the results were all negative. ; 345 environmental nucleic acid samples were collected, except for one environmental sample in the public toilet on the second floor of the outpatient department of the Civil Aviation General Hospital, the rest were negative.

Beijing: In the risk areas of schools that are about to be unblocked, it is necessary to do a good job of personnel and environmental risk assessment

Xu Hejian, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, director of the Information Office of the Municipal Government, and spokesperson of the Municipal Government, introduced that it is necessary to adhere to the prevention and control of the campus epidemic. , to do a good job in epidemic prevention for new students returning to Beijing to ensure the safety of campus epidemic prevention. In the risk areas of schools that are about to be unblocked, it is necessary to do a good job of personnel and environmental risk assessment, implement nucleic acid testing, health monitoring and other measures in accordance with regulations, and unblock them in a scientific, safe and orderly manner.

Beijing: Schools are still the focus of epidemic prevention and control

Liu Xiaofeng informed that the school is still the focus of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to further tighten the “quartet responsibility”, strictly implement the main responsibility of the school and the personal responsibility of teachers and students, strengthen the management of campus epidemic prevention, and do a good job of returning to Beijing and returning to school and freshmen entering the school. and vaccination work, carefully investigate risk personnel and risk points, and carefully look for epidemic prevention loopholes.

Liu Xiaofeng said that on-campus supermarkets, restaurants, gyms and other public places should strictly implement measures such as scanning code for temperature measurement and checking nucleic acid negative certificates. Instruct school students, school staff and service support personnel to abide by various epidemic prevention regulations, and regulate school students to go out for medical treatment. If a student has symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, decreased sense of smell (taste), nasal congestion, runny nose, conjunctivitis, myalgia and diarrhea, they should report it in time and seek medical attention as required. Wear a mask during the whole process of medical treatment, do good hand hygiene, follow the fever clinic visit, referral process and observation regulations when visiting a doctor, cooperate with nucleic acid screening, obey the arrangements of medical staff, take personal protection throughout the process, maintain a safe social distance, and avoid Stay in crowded places.