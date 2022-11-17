On November 17, Beijing held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. The following is a summary of key points of the press conference:

218 new local infections, including 23 social cases

According to Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, from 0:00 to 15:00 on November 17, there were 218 new local cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infection, of which 195 were isolated observers and 23 social screening personnel; Chaoyang District 95 For example, 29 cases in Changping District, 22 cases in Haidian District, 21 cases in Dongcheng District, 14 cases in Fengtai District, 9 cases in Xicheng District, 7 cases in Mentougou District, 5 cases each in Tongzhou District and Shunyi District, 4 cases each in Shijingshan District and Daxing District, 1 case each in Fangshan District, Huairou District, and Economic and Technological Development Zone; 56 cases of mild infection and 162 cases of asymptomatic infection.

Many clustered outbreaks involved crowded places such as catering, schools, and construction sites

Liu Xiaofeng introduced that the current epidemic situation in this city is showing a trend of development, and the risk of hidden transmission from the society still exists. We must adhere to the principle of “quick control, departmental coordination, parallel linkage, and closed-loop management”, and dynamically optimize and adjust prevention and control strategies according to the time and situation. We will do all kinds of prevention and control work in detail, pay close attention to the key links such as chasing the sun, judging secrets, transshipment, and isolation, and conduct rolling investigations to control and control hidden risks to ensure that the quality, speed, and efficiency of epidemic disposal are improved. Recently, a number of clustered epidemics have involved catering establishments, schools, urban villages, construction sites and other densely populated places. It is necessary to adhere to scientific and precise treatment of clustered epidemics quickly and efficiently. It is necessary to strengthen the risk screening of crowded places, do a good job in epidemic prevention management in the region, all business places have one code for each store, arrange special personnel to scan the code to measure the temperature of all entering personnel, check the negative nucleic acid certificate, and do a good job of sanitation and cleaning of the venue environment. Key public areas such as toilets, elevators, and canteens should be in charge of special personnel, strictly implement prevention and control measures, and strengthen supervision and inspection.

The epidemic is still on the rise, and the prevention and control situation is severe and complicated

Xu Hejian, Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Director of the Municipal Government Information Office, and Municipal Government Spokesperson Xu Hejian introduced that the current cluster of epidemics and sporadic cases in Beijing are intertwined. It is on the rise, and the prevention and control situation is severe and complicated.

Curb the rising trend of the epidemic as soon as possible and resolutely win the battle against the epidemic

Xu Hejian introduced that it is necessary to fully understand the extreme importance of the capital’s epidemic prevention and control work, resolutely implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense import and internal defense rebound” and the general policy of dynamic clearing, and strengthen confidence in victory , maintain strategic focus, adhere to problem orientation, dynamically optimize prevention and control measures, further refine and implement various tasks, curb the rising momentum of the epidemic as soon as possible, and resolutely win the battle against the epidemic.

These risk personnel immediately take the initiative to report, and they and their cohabitants stay at home and do not go out

Liu Xiaofeng said, please contact the community (village), work unit, or hotel where you are at risk immediately if you have any contact with the officially announced case activity track. Reporting, I and my co-residents do not go out at home or in the store, and do not receive visiting relatives and friends. When accepting traffic transfers, we must truthfully report personal information and itinerary tracks, and cooperate with centralized isolation, home isolation, health monitoring, nucleic acid testing, etc. Prevention and control measures.