On November 14, Beijing held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. The following is a summary of the key points of the conference:

257 new cases of local infection, including 43 social cases

Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that from 0:00 to 15:00 on November 14, there were 257 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infections, including 214 cases of isolation and observation personnel and 43 cases of social screening personnel; Chaoyang District 73 cases; For example, 65 cases in Changping District, 30 cases in Tongzhou District, 21 cases in Xicheng District, 17 cases in Dongcheng District, 16 cases in Fengtai District and Haidian District, 9 cases in Shunyi District, 3 cases in Shijingshan District and Pinggu District, Huairou District and Mentougou District. 2 cases each; 1 case of common type, 163 cases of mild type, and 93 cases of asymptomatic infection.

The number of new local cases has continued to rise recently, and the progress of the epidemic has shown an upward trend

Xu Hejian, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, director of the Municipal Government Information Office, and spokesman for the municipal government, introduced that from 0:00 to 24:00 on November 13, there were 237 new local confirmed cases and 170 asymptomatic infections in Beijing (including 3 Asymptomatic infections were transferred to confirmed cases), 356 quarantine observation personnel, and 48 social screening personnel. 27 cases were cured and discharged, and 7 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from observation.

Recently, the number of new local cases in Beijing has continued to rise, and the progress of the epidemic has shown an upward trend. Social cases involve multiple districts, and the prevention and control work is in a critical period. We must fully understand the severe and complex epidemic prevention and control situation in the capital, unswervingly adhere to the people first and life first, unswervingly adhere to “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound”, unswervingly adhere to “dynamic clearing”, and further strengthen and Optimize prevention and control measures, resolutely, decisively, and quickly curb the rising trend of the number of cases, control the spread of the current round of the epidemic as soon as possible, and resolutely win this round of epidemic annihilation in the capital.

Dynamically adjust the epidemic prevention and control policies, scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in the capital

Xu Hejian introduced that, in strict accordance with the requirements of the “Notice on Further Optimizing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Measures Scientifically and Accurately Doing Prevention and Control” issued by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, we should dynamically adjust epidemic prevention and control policies, and continuously optimize epidemic prevention and control measures. Precisely do a good job in the prevention and control of the epidemic in the capital, protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

It is necessary to strengthen the epidemic prevention and control of elderly care institutions, and do not visit unless necessary

Liu Xiaofeng introduced that it is necessary to strengthen epidemic prevention management in urban-rural junctions and villages with upside-down populations, and strictly implement prevention and control measures such as code scanning temperature measurement, registration, and inspection of nucleic acid negative certificates at village entrances. Effectively perform management responsibilities, strengthen personnel access management, guard doors, be optimistic about people, scan codes, register, and implement various epidemic prevention and control measures.

It is necessary to strengthen the epidemic prevention and control of elderly care institutions, fully implement the health screening system for staff and service recipients, do a good job in daily information registration, strict visiting system, do not visit unless necessary, maintain indoor air circulation, and do a good job in cleaning and disinfecting the environment. Pay attention to keep warm and cold, prevent colds, such as fever, dry cough and other symptoms, timely and standardized medical treatment.

It is necessary to strengthen school epidemic prevention and control, strictly implement the main responsibility of the school and the personal responsibility of teachers and students, conduct nucleic acid testing according to regulations, strengthen the management of personnel entering and leaving the school, reduce gathering activities, do a good job in environmental cleaning and disinfection, and strengthen the health education of teachers and students in schools. , urge students to strictly abide by normalized prevention and control measures such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, keeping ventilation, and maintaining safe social distance. If teachers and students have symptoms such as fever and dry cough, they should report to the school as soon as possible, and go to school without illness. .

It is necessary to further do a good job in the prevention of nosocomial infection, strictly implement the requirements of the “Notice on Further Optimizing the Prevention and Control Measures of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic with Scientific and Accurate Prevention and Control”, strictly manage the risk input, play the role of the sentinel of the fever clinic, and refine the medical staff and Security, cleaning, nurses, canteens and other third-party dispatched personnel management measures, nucleic acid testing and health monitoring as required, to ensure the normal order of diagnosis and treatment in medical institutions and the health and safety of patients.

Chaoyang District optimizes and adjusts the layout of nucleic acid detection points, and sets up 100 new points

Meng Rui, deputy head of Chaoyang District, introduced that, according to the relevant requirements of nucleic acid detection in low-risk areas, Chaoyang District has optimized and adjusted the layout of nucleic acid detection points, and further adjusted and optimized the layout of 617 points and 908 channels near the residential area. 100 points and 104 channels were newly set up. After adjustment, a total of 1824 points and 2883 channels were set, and the points and channels were further increased. After the adjustment, it is convenient for residents to carry out nucleic acid testing nearby, especially when it is found that the mixed tube is positive, the person at risk can be locked at the first time, the risk can be quickly eliminated, and the spread of the virus can be quickly blocked.