On August 22, Beijing held the 389th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. The following is a summary of the key points of the conference:

A total of 14 local infections have been reported in Beijing since August 15

At the press conference, Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Government, said that from 0:00 to 24:00 on August 21, there were no new local confirmed cases, suspected cases and asymptomatic infections in Beijing; 10 new imported confirmed cases and 2 new cases were added. Asymptomatic infection, no new suspected cases. 8 cases were cured and discharged, and 5 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation. Since August 15, Beijing has reported 14 cases of local infection, all of which were imported from outside Beijing. Due to active reporting and conscious reduction of social activities, they were placed under control as soon as possible, reducing the risk of social transmission.

It is the peak period of entering and returning to Beijing during the summer vacation, and the pressure of external defense input and internal defense rebound has further increased

Xu Hejian said that the current domestic epidemic is spreading in many places, and the number of overseas cases continues to increase. It is the peak period of returning to Beijing during the summer vacation, and the pressure of external defense input and internal defense rebound has further increased.

Pay attention to the protection on the way back to school and the prevention and control management within one week of returning to school

Xu Hejian said that the summer vacation is coming to an end and the new semester is about to start. More than 1.6 million primary and secondary school students, more than 1 million college students, and more than 600,000 kindergarten children in the city will return to school one after another. We must coordinate the epidemic prevention work in all aspects of the start of the school. At present, we will focus on the prevention and control on the way back to school and the prevention and control management during the critical period of one week after returning to school. We will strictly implement the normalized epidemic prevention and control measures and not relax, and strictly guard against various epidemic risks. . I would also like to remind parents of students to cooperate with the epidemic prevention work of returning to school, do a good job of personal protection for themselves and those living with them, and jointly take the first step of epidemic prevention in school.

Primary and secondary schools and kindergartens need to check the 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificates of teachers and students on the first day of returning to school

At the press conference, Li Yi, spokesman of the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, introduced that 7 days before the start of primary and secondary schools and kindergartens, teachers and students should conduct daily health monitoring and report in time if there is a fever or abnormal health. On the first day of returning to school, teachers and students need to check their 48-hour nucleic acid test negative certificates before they can enter the school. The above requirements for returning to Beijing and returning to school have been notified in advance to parents and students.

Closed management of primary and secondary schools and kindergartens

Li Yi introduced that primary and secondary schools and kindergartens continue to strictly manage the school gates.

First, the campus is under closed management. When entering the school, faculty and staff need to scan the code, check the code, measure the temperature, and check the negative nucleic acid certificate; students need to have their temperature measured and inquire about their health; The principle of “who approves, who is responsible” strengthens management. It is necessary to scan the code, check the code, measure the temperature, check the negative nucleic acid certificate, and do a good job of entry and exit registration.

The second is to carry out nucleic acid testing seriously. In accordance with the city’s unified deployment requirements, adhere to the normalized nucleic acid testing system, and encrypt the frequency of nucleic acid testing within 7 days of returning to school. Key groups such as security, canteens, cleaning, and dormitories are subject to nucleic acid testing in accordance with industry regulations.

The third is personal protection. During the school, teachers and students will be checked in the morning and noon, and the students in the dormitory will also be checked in the evening. Body temperature, health inquiries, and records will be recorded. Any abnormality will be dealt with and reported in a timely manner. Teachers and students should wear masks scientifically and do good hand hygiene in and out of school. During outdoor activities such as physical education classes, students may not wear masks while maintaining a safe distance.

Fourth, strengthen health education. For teachers, students, employees and their co-residents, multi-channel publicity and education on new coronary pneumonia prevention and control knowledge are carried out, emphasizing that individuals are the first responsible person for health, abide by the basic code of conduct for epidemic prevention, adhere to the prevention of multiple diseases, strengthen self-health management, and improve physical fitness immunity. During the epidemic, reduce gatherings, gatherings and gatherings. For newly admitted students, we must do a good job in school safety and hygiene education.

Colleges and universities return to school at different times and peaks in batches

Li Yi introduced that in light of the current epidemic situation, colleges and universities (including higher vocational colleges), on the premise that the school has fully completed the preparations for the organization of student registration, organize students to return to school at staggered times and staggered times and complete the registration of freshmen in stages and batches. School hours are determined by actual research. At present, all colleges and universities have notified the students of the work plan and time for the start of the semester, and 104,000 students from 35 colleges and universities have returned to school to report. At present, all work is stable and orderly.