On October 10, the Information Office of Yantai Municipal People’s Government held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. The following is a summary of the key points of the conference:

The source of this round of epidemic is clear and the chain is clear, and the virus gene sequencing is mainly Omicron variant BF.7

Since October 4, a total of 10 cases of positive infection have been reported in this round of local epidemics, including 1 case of mild infection and 9 cases of asymptomatic infection, mainly those who returned to smoke from outside the province and their related personnel, all of whom were quarantined and controlled. out.

The source was traced through the flow investigation, and the source was clear and the chain was clear. The virus gene sequencing was mainly Omicron variant BF.7, which was highly homologous to related cases outside the province.

At present, all positive infected persons are under centralized observation and treatment in Qishan Hospital, and their condition is stable.

Those who come to smoke and return to smoke should report to the community (village house) 3 days in advance, and they will be inspected immediately upon landing.

In view of the characteristics of Omicron BF.7’s strong transmission ability, fast transmission speed, concealment of transmission, and difficulty in prevention and control, in order to resolutely block the social spread of the epidemic, the Yantai Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government have tightened prevention and control measures, requiring All localities, departments, and units should consolidate the “quartet of responsibilities” and strictly implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control. To ensure early detection and early reporting, the general public is requested to support and cooperate.

We also remind the general public to keep in mind and adhere to the 14 “Basic Code of Conduct for Yantai Citizens’ Epidemic Prevention”, focusing on the following aspects:

First, the smokers who come and return to smoke should report to the community (village) 3 days in advance, and they will be inspected immediately after landing. Among them, the smokers coming and returning from the normalized prevention and control areas outside the province have three inspections every five days, and the normalized prevention and control areas within the province and outside the city. Two inspections in three days;

The second is to actively carry out nucleic acid testing in accordance with the prescribed frequency, so as to achieve “every inspection and no leakage”;

The third is to wear masks scientifically. Autumn and winter are the seasons of high incidence of respiratory infectious diseases. Wearing masks scientifically can effectively reduce the risk of transmission of respiratory infectious diseases.

In addition, it is necessary to adhere to protective measures such as less gathering, frequent hand washing, frequent ventilation, and maintaining a “1-meter line” social distance, enter public places, and actively scan the “place code”. Do a good job of health monitoring of individuals and co-residents. If you have symptoms such as fever, fatigue, dry cough, etc., go to the nearest medical institution as soon as possible (if you have a fever, you need to go to the fever clinic), and take the initiative to inform your personal activity, travel history and contact history.