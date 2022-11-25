On November 25, Beijing held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. The following is a summary of key points:

1119 new cases of infection, including 207 social cases

According to Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, from 0:00 to 15:00 on November 25, there were 1,119 new local cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infection, of which 912 were isolated observers, 207 were social screening personnel; 404 in Chaoyang District For example, 177 cases in Haidian District, 132 cases in Tongzhou District, 123 cases in Dongcheng District, 60 cases in Changping District, 45 cases in Xicheng District, 26 cases in Shijingshan District, 25 cases each in Mentougou District, Daxing District, and Shunyi District, 22 cases in Huairou District, and Fengtai District. 14 cases in Yanqing District, 12 cases in Yanqing District, 10 cases in Pinggu District, 9 cases in Miyun District, 8 cases in Jingkai District, and 2 cases in Fangshan District; 2 cases of common type, 251 cases of light type, and 866 cases of asymptomatic infection.

The number of new cases of the epidemic continues to grow at a high level

Xu Hejian, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, director of the Municipal Government Information Office, and municipal government spokesman Xu Hejian, said that at present, the number of new cases of the epidemic in Beijing continues to grow at a high level, and the number of cases in the society is fluctuating. The prevention and control situation is more severe and complicated.

Implement rapid detection of the single sample book of personnel involved in the mixing pipe

Xu Hejian said that it is necessary to further speed up the work of detecting the sun and chasing the sun. Establish a mixed-tube sun-chasing dispatching and command mechanism, and coordinate the mixed-tube sun-chasing inspection work. In accordance with the principles of proximity, convenience, and speed, a rapid inspection of the single sample book of the personnel involved in the mixed pipe is carried out. Accelerate the transfer speed of positive infected persons, optimize and adjust the transfer priority of close contact personnel, concentrate superior resources to ensure key close contact placement control, and reduce the spread of the epidemic in risk areas.

Chaoyang District, Beijing: Further reduce social activities and reduce commuting rates

Yang Beibei, deputy head of Chaoyang District, introduced that the district will continue to strengthen social prevention and control, further reduce social activities, and reduce commuting rates. In recent days, the number of cases detected in the rural areas of the district has continued to increase. The district will further strengthen prevention and control measures, implement grid management, and dynamically manage personnel accounts.

Xicheng District, Beijing: Continue to suspend dine-in meals at catering units to reduce gatherings of people

According to Zhai Degang, member of the Standing Committee of the Xicheng District Party Committee, head of the Propaganda Department, and spokesperson of the District Party Committee, the district has taken multiple measures to prevent and control the society, focus on reducing the density of personnel, further reduce the rate of commuting to work, continue to suspend dine-in meals at catering units, and reduce The gathering of people really slows down society.