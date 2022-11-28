On November 28, Beijing held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. The following is a summary of key points:

From 0 to 15:00 today, there were 2086 new infections in Beijing, and 179 cases in the society

According to Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, from 0:00 to 15:00 on November 28, there were 2,086 new local cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infection, of which 1,907 were isolated observers and 179 social screening personnel; 702 cases in Chaoyang District 276 cases in Tongzhou District, 242 cases in Shunyi District, 176 cases in Haidian District, 151 cases in Changping District, 135 cases each in Fengtai District and Daxing District, 80 cases in Dongcheng District, 73 cases in Xicheng District, 29 cases in Shijingshan District, and 23 cases in Miyun District , 19 cases in Fangshan District, 14 cases each in Huairou District and Pinggu District, 10 cases in Mentougou District, 5 cases in Yanqing District, and 2 cases in Jingkai District; 1 severe case, 7 common cases, 406 light cases, and 1672 asymptomatic infections .

The rapid increase in the number of new local confirmed cases has been curbed

Xu Hejian, Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Director of the Municipal Government Information Office, and Municipal Government Spokesperson Xu Hejian introduced that the number of new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Beijing and the number of social cases continue to increase at a high level, and the rapid growth momentum has been contained. Still in a period of rapid growth.

Strengthen the detection of nucleic acid detection points to prevent cross-infection

Xu Hejian said: Further optimize nucleic acid testing to achieve safe, orderly and high quality. It is necessary to adhere to the principle of reasonable, orderly and convenient nucleic acid testing, scientifically coordinate the layout of nucleic acid testing sites, personnel organization, and time arrangements, and further strengthen the testing of nucleic acid testing sites to prevent cross-infection. The strong wind and cold wave are coming, citizens and friends participating in nucleic acid testing and sampling staff are requested to protect themselves from the cold and keep warm. It is necessary to continuously optimize the “collection, delivery, inspection, reporting, and nuclear” process, and improve the speed, quality, and effect of inspection, screening, and sun recovery. It is necessary to concentrate efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of nucleic acid testing in key epidemic-related streets and towns, quickly find the source of risk, and effectively cut off the chain of epidemic transmission.

Zoning, Classification and Grading Optimization of Prevention and Control Measures

Liu Xiaofeng introduced that the number of newly reported cases in the city’s epidemic situation is still at a high level, and the epidemic situation in Chaoyang District continues to be high.

The main virus strain of this round of epidemic in this city is the Omicron BF.7 mutant strain, which has strong transmission ability, fast transmission speed, and low infection dose. All districts should fully study and judge the epidemic situation in their jurisdictions, and combine the actual situation to optimize prevention and control by zoning, classifying and grading Measures to strengthen the management and control of risk personnel and risk areas, strengthen social prevention and control, guide personal protection, achieve early detection, early reporting, early isolation, early treatment, rapid disposal, and cut off transmission channels.

Ensure that supermarket stores and e-commerce platform front warehouses should be opened as much as possible

Guo Wenjie, head of the material security and supply and price stabilization group of the Beijing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group, and the deputy director of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Guo Wenjie, introduced that the city ensures that supermarket stores and e-commerce platform front warehouses should be fully opened, and goods adequate. In order to ensure the needs of people’s livelihood, the online stores of the guaranteed supply places should be opened as much as possible, and the establishment of the guaranteed supply online stores is required to be closed for no more than 72 hours. At the same time, establish a green pass for guaranteed supply vehicles to ensure 24-hour uninterrupted replenishment and achieve continuous delivery.

The person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce apologized for the decline in online shopping experience

Guo Wenjie introduced that in the face of the sudden outbreak, the supply guarantee companies raced against time to organize the supply of goods, and the takeaway boys spared no effort to receive orders and deliver them, basically guaranteeing the living needs of citizens. “But compared with normal times, the online shopping experience of ordinary people has indeed declined a lot.” Guo Wenjie apologized on the spot. “Here, on behalf of the downtown business system and the city’s supply guarantee companies, I would like to express my apologies to everyone.”

Some supermarkets and front warehouses in Beijing were temporarily closed due to the epidemic, and nearly 30% of riders were banned

Guo Wenjie said: At present, the epidemic situation in Beijing is severe, and the prevention and control of the epidemic is in a critical period. As the number of people living at home continues to increase, the online demand for daily necessities continues to grow. From the perspective of daily orders, it has increased by about 10% to 20% compared with the 3 million orders per day before the epidemic. At the same time, due to the impact of the epidemic, some supermarkets and front warehouses were temporarily closed due to the epidemic. Nearly 30% of riders were blocked, and there were certain restrictions on going out to receive orders and deliveries. The average daily delivery volume of riders on duty increased by nearly 80% compared with the daily rate. Overall, the city’s online platforms currently have sufficient goods and stable prices, but some areas and time periods have already experienced shortages of transportation capacity and delays in delivery. In the face of the sudden outbreak, the supply guarantee companies raced against time to organize the supply of goods, and the takeaway boys spared no effort to receive orders and deliver them, which basically guaranteed the daily needs of the general public. However, compared with normal times, the online shopping experience of ordinary people has dropped a lot.

Medical institutions shall not refuse to accept medical treatment for persons at risk of epidemics who go to see a doctor on their own

Wang Xiaoe, head of the news team of the medical treatment and nosocomial infection prevention group of the Beijing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group, member of the Party Committee and press spokesperson of the Municipal Health and Health Commission, said that for those at risk of epidemics who drive by themselves or accompanied by their family members to the hospital for medical treatment, Encourage the use of private cars to seek medical treatment, unblock medical channels, and inform the information well. The checkpoints in each control area for self-driving medical treatment must be released in a timely manner, and medical institutions for medical treatment must be prepared for consultation. Medical institutions shall not refuse to accept medical treatment for persons at risk of the epidemic because they go to see a doctor on their own.