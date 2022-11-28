On November 28, Beijing held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. The following is a summary of key points:

From 0 to 15:00 today, there were 2086 new infections in Beijing, and 179 cases in the society

According to Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, from 0:00 to 15:00 on November 28, there were 2,086 new local cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infection, of which 1,907 were isolated observers and 179 social screening personnel; 702 cases in Chaoyang District 276 cases in Tongzhou District, 242 cases in Shunyi District, 176 cases in Haidian District, 151 cases in Changping District, 135 cases each in Fengtai District and Daxing District, 80 cases in Dongcheng District, 73 cases in Xicheng District, 29 cases in Shijingshan District, and 23 cases in Miyun District , 19 cases in Fangshan District, 14 cases each in Huairou District and Pinggu District, 10 cases in Mentougou District, 5 cases in Yanqing District, and 2 cases in Jingkai District; 1 severe case, 7 common cases, 406 light cases, and 1672 asymptomatic infections .

The rapid increase in the number of new local confirmed cases has been curbed

Xu Hejian, Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Director of the Municipal Government Information Office, and Municipal Government Spokesperson Xu Hejian introduced that the number of new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Beijing and the number of social cases continue to increase at a high level, and the rapid growth momentum has been contained. Still in a period of rapid growth.

Strengthen the detection of nucleic acid detection points to prevent cross-infection

Xu Hejian said: Further optimize nucleic acid testing to achieve safe, orderly and high quality. It is necessary to adhere to the principle of reasonable, orderly and convenient nucleic acid testing, scientifically coordinate the layout of nucleic acid testing sites, personnel organization, and time arrangements, and further strengthen the testing of nucleic acid testing sites to prevent cross-infection. The strong wind and cold wave are coming, citizens and friends participating in nucleic acid testing and sampling staff are requested to protect themselves from the cold and keep warm. It is necessary to continuously optimize the “collection, delivery, inspection, reporting, and nuclear” process, and improve the speed, quality, and effect of inspection, screening, and sun recovery. It is necessary to concentrate efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of nucleic acid testing in key epidemic-related streets and towns, quickly find the source of risk, and effectively cut off the chain of epidemic transmission.

Zoning, Classification and Grading Optimization of Prevention and Control Measures

Liu Xiaofeng introduced that the number of newly reported cases in the city’s epidemic situation is still at a high level, and the epidemic situation in Chaoyang District continues to be high.

The main virus strain of this round of epidemic in this city is the Omicron BF.7 mutant strain, which has strong transmission ability, fast transmission speed, and low infection dose. All districts should fully study and judge the epidemic situation in their jurisdictions, and combine the actual situation to optimize prevention and control by zoning, classifying and grading Measures to strengthen the management and control of risk personnel and risk areas, strengthen social prevention and control, guide personal protection, achieve early detection, early reporting, early isolation, early treatment, rapid disposal, and cut off transmission channels.

Ensure that supermarket stores and e-commerce platform front warehouses should be opened as much as possible

Guo Wenjie, head of the material security and supply and price stabilization group of the Beijing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group, and the deputy director of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Guo Wenjie, introduced that the city ensures that supermarket stores and e-commerce platform front warehouses should be fully opened, and goods adequate. In order to ensure the needs of people’s livelihood, the online stores of the guaranteed supply places should be opened as much as possible, and the establishment of the guaranteed supply online stores is required to be closed for no more than 72 hours. At the same time, establish a green pass for guaranteed supply vehicles to ensure 24-hour uninterrupted replenishment and achieve continuous delivery.

The person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce apologized for the decline in online shopping experience

Guo Wenjie introduced that in the face of the sudden outbreak, the supply guarantee companies raced against time to organize the supply of goods, and the takeaway boys spared no effort to receive orders and deliver them, basically guaranteeing the living needs of citizens. “But compared with normal times, the online shopping experience of ordinary people has indeed declined a lot.” Guo Wenjie apologized on the spot. “Here, on behalf of the downtown business system and the city’s supply guarantee companies, I would like to express my apologies to everyone.”