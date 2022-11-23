On November 23, Beijing held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. The following is a summary of key points:

913 new local infections, 148 social cases

According to Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, from 0:00 to 15:00 on November 23, there were 913 new local cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infection, of which 765 were isolated observers, 148 were social screening personnel; 352 were in Chaoyang District. For example, 107 cases in Shunyi District, 75 cases in Tongzhou District, 67 cases in Haidian District, 55 cases each in Dongcheng District and Fengtai District, 48 cases in Changping District, 47 cases in Xicheng District, 46 cases in Daxing District, 14 cases each in Shijingshan District and Fangshan District, There were 10 cases in Jingkai District, 7 cases in Miyun District, 6 cases in Huairou District and 6 cases in Pinggu District, and 4 cases in Mentougou District; 1 case of common type, 272 cases of light type, and 640 cases of asymptomatic infection.

The number of new cases continues to grow at a high level

Xu Hejian, Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Committee, Director of the Municipal Government Information Office, and Municipal Government Spokesperson Xu Hejian introduced that at present, the number of domestic epidemics is numerous, widespread, and frequent. The number of infected people exceeds a thousand, and the number of cases in the society is rising with fluctuations. The prevention and control work in the capital is at the most critical and urgent moment.

The New International Exhibition Center Mild Case Hospital has been put into use

Xu Hejian introduced that the new Guozhan mild case shelter hospital is currently in use, and it is necessary to improve the quality and efficiency of admission and treatment work, and provide patients with good living security and diagnosis and treatment services.

Effectively optimize prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, and effectively slow down the society

Xu Hejian said that it is necessary to effectively optimize the prevention and control measures according to the time and situation to ensure that the work requirements are implemented in place. Effectively slow down the social aspect, and further consolidate territorial and industrial responsibilities. Each district should formulate the attendance rate of office buildings, enterprises and institutions in the district according to the epidemic situation in the district and the social risk, and dynamically adjust the control indicators until the epidemic occurs. inflection point. Intensify the supervision and inspection of the implementation of social liquidity control indicators. Each district shall carry out self-examination of the units within its jurisdiction, the competent industry department shall carry out supervision and inspection of key areas, and the supervision team shall carry out supervision and inspection. Turnover points and isolation points should be adapted to local conditions, time, and the adjustment management and operation mechanism should be improved due to changes in the epidemic situation, and scientific and precise means should be used to prevent cross-infection and risk spillover.

Districts and townships with high incidence of epidemics should further reduce social activities

Liu Xiaofeng introduced that the current epidemic situation in this city continues to develop, and the risk of hidden transmission in the society is increasing. The epidemic prevention and control is at the most critical and urgent moment. It is necessary to effectively optimize the prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, and to grasp them quickly, strictly and carefully. Do a good job in various prevention and control work, and curb the rapid rise of the epidemic as soon as possible. Districts, streets and townships with high incidence of epidemics should further reduce social activities, office buildings, enterprises, and factories in the jurisdiction should be dynamically adjusted, personnel flow should be reduced, personal protection should be emphasized, and supervision and inspection should be strengthened; Necessary commuters in epidemic-stricken areas and areas with high-incidence outbreaks must strictly follow the “two points and one line” approach, and do a good job in nucleic acid testing, health monitoring, and personal protection.

Beijing CDC: Citizens should reduce unnecessary going out and advocate not leaving Beijing unless necessary

Liu Xiaofeng introduced that citizens and friends should increase their awareness of protection, reduce unnecessary going out, advocate not leaving Beijing unless necessary, and abide by various epidemic prevention regulations. Home isolation and the people living with them must obey the unified management of the community (village), strictly stay at home, do not go out, do not visit, and cooperate with various prevention and control measures such as nucleic acid testing, antigen self-testing, and health monitoring. People in home isolation try to choose rooms with better ventilation, open windows for ventilation every day, and do a good job of ventilation and disinfection in shared areas such as toilets and bathrooms. Daily life and meals should be in the room as much as possible, reduce contact with people living with you, do not share daily necessities, keep a safe distance when you must contact, wear a mask, and take personal protection. Pay attention to cough etiquette, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or the inside of your elbow when coughing or sneezing, and throw the used tissue into the trash can.

Negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours of inspection in public places

Xu Hejian reminded the general public that in accordance with the capital’s prevention and control regulations, “three-day and three-time inspections” must be carried out on people entering and returning to Beijing. One nucleic acid test must be completed every day for the first three days after arriving in Beijing. Have dinner, do not gather, and do not go to crowded places. All kinds of public places should strengthen the scanning code to measure the temperature, and start checking the negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours from tomorrow. Citizens and friends are requested to conduct nucleic acid testing in a timely manner according to travel arrangements to ensure smooth work, life, and travel, and jointly build a barrier for the prevention and control of the capital’s epidemic.

According to the changes of the epidemic situation and the needs of passengers entering and returning to Beijing, optimize the “arrival inspection” and other processes

Xu Hejian said that according to the changes in the epidemic situation and the needs of passengers entering and returning to Beijing, work procedures such as “arrival inspection” will be continuously optimized, and information technology support will be strengthened.