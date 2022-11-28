Home News The latest report on the epidemic situation in Chongqing: 110 new local confirmed cases, the social proportion of infected people fell below 5% for the first time
The latest report on the epidemic situation in Chongqing: 110 new local confirmed cases, the social proportion of infected people fell below 5% for the first time

On November 28, Chongqing held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. The following is a summary of key points:

New local infection “110+6711”

According to Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health and Health Commission, from 00:00 to 18:00 on November 28, there were 110 new local confirmed cases in Chongqing; 6,711 new local asymptomatic infections.

On November 27, Chongqing City reported 9,612 new infections (excluding 73 cases transferred from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases), an increase of 803 cases from the 26th; 386 infections were found in the society, and the social proportion was 4.02%, falling below 5% for the first time in this round of epidemic. The city’s epidemic situation is in a period of high volatility and rising, the development of the epidemic situation in the affected districts and counties is clearly differentiated, the prevention and control is in a state of stalemate, and the overall situation is severe and complicated.

The social proportion of infected people fell below 5% for the first time

Li Pan introduced that on November 27, Chongqing City reported 9,612 new infections (excluding 73 cases transferred from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases), an increase of 803 cases from the 26th;

