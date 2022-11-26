On November 25, Chongqing held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. The following is a summary of key points:

133 new local confirmed cases and 5035 new local asymptomatic infections

Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health and Health Commission, reported that from 00:00 to 18:00 on November 25, there were 133 new local confirmed cases in Chongqing, and 5035 new local asymptomatic infections.

On November 24, the city reported 6,378 new infections (excluding 122 cases transferred from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases), a decrease of 1,170 cases from the 23rd. The momentum has been initially contained.

The epidemic situation is still severe and complicated

Li Pan introduced that at present, the epidemic is in a stage of high volatility, and the number of new infections in a single day may fluctuate in the short term. The situation of the epidemic is still severe and complicated.

The number of new infections in this round of epidemic continued to rise for 23 days and then fell for the first time. There are currently 42,732 people in the hospital

As of 24:00 on November 24, there are currently 42,732 new crown patients and asymptomatic infections in hospitals (including square cabin hospitals) in Chongqing, including 194 common cases, 29 severe cases, and 15 critical cases. The infected person is in stable condition. A total of 3,322 people were discharged from the hospital on the 24th, and more than 11,000 people were discharged from the hospital in this round of the epidemic.