On December 4, Chongqing held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. The following is a summary of key points:

62 new local confirmed cases and 1371 asymptomatic infections

Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health and Health Commission, introduced that from 00:00 to 12:00 on December 4, there were 62 new local confirmed cases in Chongqing (32 of which were asymptomatic infections converted to confirmed cases); new local asymptomatic infections 1371 cases.

Closed places such as chess and card rooms, movie theaters, indoor swimming pools, Internet cafes, and script killings will continue to be closed, and dine-in food will be temporarily suspended.

Li Pan said that since December 1, the total number of high-risk areas in Chongqing has decreased dynamically for three consecutive days, with a total decrease of 2,177. There are now 1,456 high-risk areas in the city, including 1,179 in the central urban area and 277 outside the central urban area. For low-risk areas outside high-risk areas and normalized prevention and control areas in central urban areas, reduce gatherings and orderly flow. Closed places such as chess and card rooms, theaters, indoor swimming pools, Internet cafes, script killings, etc. continue to suspend business, and dine-in food is temporarily suspended.

There are currently 1,050 convenient nucleic acid testing points in the central city to meet the citizens’ willingness to do all the testing

In view of the fact that many citizens reported that there are relatively few nucleic acid testing points and the queue time is relatively long, Li Pan introduced that the Chongqing Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters attaches great importance to it, and the district and county epidemic prevention and control headquarters have also made timely arrangements. As of 10:00 this morning, 11 districts in the central urban area have added a corresponding number of convenient nucleic acid testing points. There are currently 1,050 convenient nucleic acid testing points in the central urban area. According to statistics, the current number of convenient nucleic acid testing points is basically the same as the number of nucleic acid testing points in the central urban area before November, which can meet the requirements of citizens who are willing to do all the inspections.

The opening rate of merchants on Ziwei Road exceeds 80%

According to Li Jingwei, the person in charge of the operation of Ziwei Road Commercial Street, Longta Street, Yubei District, at present, the opening rate of Ziwei Road merchants exceeds 80%, and the flow of consumers and people has also recovered significantly.