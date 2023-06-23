the latest report shows the perfection of the technique

The police and communist paramilitaries violently detain one of the protesters on July 11, 2021 / AFP

“The results are discouraging about the situation of political detainees and prisoners in Cuba and the situation of degrading, humiliating, and torturing mistreatment to which they are generally subjected, both in detention and in prisons”emphasizes the report carried out by the non-governmental organization Prisoners Defenders about the practice of torture during the communist dictatorship in Cuba.

The authors have detected 15 patterns of torture over a total of 181 prisoners -many of them detained as a result of the riots of July 11, 2021- that are repeated in a high percentage of cases, such as deprivation of medical care, intentional disorientation, forced labor, prolonged confinement, physical attacks and the deprivation of liquids, food, sleep or communication with family, defense and relatives. And the list is not exhaustive.

A legal vacuum that allows you to torture

First, the law in force on the island: although Cuba has signed and ratified the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, it still has not adapted its positive legislation. A legal vacuum that allows him to torture without limits and, above all, without the need to justify himself.

Of the different types of torture, two of them stand out due to their cruelty. The first is solitary confinement. According to the report, “in 60.71% of the cases prosecuted, 102 random cases collected, they report having been subjected to solitary punishment confinement. It is common for them to be held in isolated cells, without any conditions, in retaliation for their opinions or during interrogations.”

Hunger strikes deserve specific mention: in this hypothesis, “the immediate retaliation is to confine him in punishment cells with sewage and in many cases in very poor conditions, doubly putting the prisoner’s health at risk.” This is what happened to the Protestant pastor Alain Toledano, one of the most charismatic victims of the repression after July 11: “locked up for three days in a room, interrogated non-stop by groups of three, six, eight, one, two agents in total fasting”.

The second is intentional sleep deprivation, aimed at psychological exhaustion. The report indicates that in “47.02% of the processed cases, 79 random cases collected, they report having been subjected to irregular intentional sleep deprivation. Among the complaints, the most widespread case is the intentional deprivation of sleep to subject the defendants to interrogations during the months-long investigation process, and to get the defendants to incriminate themselves.

A typical example of slow-burn repression, described by Professor Stéphane Courtois, author of The black book of communismas the repressive method privileged by Soviet communism from the seventies and, according to the same author, faithfully applied since then by Cuba.

One of his victims has been Andy Dunier García Lorenzo. He has come to declare that he cannot sleep more than two hours a day. “During the first 15 days of his detention, they woke him up at dawn to interrogate him, so he could not sleep for a long time. The interrogations were carried out at intervals and when he managed to fall asleep, they interrogated him again ». And so on.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

