On September 15, Beijing held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. The following is a summary of the key points of the press conference:

Beijing: 1 new case of local infection was added from 0:00 to 15:00 today

Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that from 0:00 to 24:00 on September 14, Beijing added 1 new case of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection, who was an isolation observer, in Dongcheng District, light. Another asymptomatic infected person has been transferred to a confirmed case and has been notified.

From 0:00 to 15:00 on September 15, 1 new case of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection was added. It is an isolated observer, in Chaoyang District, mild. The above cases have been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment, epidemiological investigations and close contact tracing have been carried out, the risk points involved have been investigated, and various risk personnel have been classified and controlled.

Beijing: The number of new cases has dropped significantly and the risk of social spillover is generally controllable

Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Government, said that recently, several school cluster epidemics occurred in Beijing with clear sources and all imported from outside Beijing. The number of new cases has dropped significantly, and the risk of social spillovers is generally controllable.

Chaoyang, Beijing: Building 4, Yard 3, Kanghuiyuan Community, Sanjianfang Township, is classified as a medium-risk area

Yang Beibei, deputy head of the Chaoyang District People’s Government, informed that the No. 3 hospital and the bottom business of Sanjianfang Township Kanghuiyuan Community will be temporarily controlled, and nucleic acid testing will be carried out on the residents and the environment of the case’s residential community. The risk area is scientifically delineated, and Building 4, No. 3 Yard, Sanjianfang Township Kanghuiyuan Community is designated as a medium risk area, and “people do not leave the area and take things out of the wrong peak”.

Beijing: All cases are treated in isolation in Ditan Hospital, all student cases are in stable condition

Chen Xiaoyou, vice president of Beijing Ditan Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University, reported that recently, Beijing has continuously reported local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, and all cases are currently being isolated and treated in Beijing Ditan Hospital. As of 7:00 on September 15, there were 158 new coronary pneumonia cases in Beijing Ditan Hospital, including 113 local cases and 45 imported cases. Since September 6, a total of 107 student cases have been received, including 4 ordinary cases, 96 mild cases, and 7 asymptomatic infections. 4 cases have been cured and discharged, and 4 cases are ready to be discharged today. All student cases are currently in stable condition.