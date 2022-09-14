On September 14, Beijing held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. The following is a summary of the key points of the conference:

1 new case of local infection in Beijing from 0:00 to 15:00 today

Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that from 0:00 to 24:00 on September 13, there were 17 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infections, all of which were quarantine observers. Among them, there were 14 cases in Chaoyang District, 2 cases in Changping District, Daxing District District 1 case; all were mild. Another asymptomatic infected person has been transferred to a confirmed case and has been notified.

From 0:00 to 15:00 on September 14, 1 new case of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection was added. It is an isolation observer, in Dongcheng District, light. The above cases have been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment, epidemiological investigations and close contact tracing have been carried out, the risk points involved have been investigated, and various risk personnel have been classified and controlled.

A total of 44 cases of students and 40 staff members have been reported in the cluster epidemic of Communication University of China

Liu Xiaofeng introduced that up to now, a total of 44 cases of infection have been reported in the Communication University of China. Among them, 40 were school students and staff, and 4 were associated cases.

Beijing: Schools are still the focus of epidemic prevention and control in the capital

Xu Hejian, Deputy Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Director of the Information Office of the Municipal Government, and spokesperson of the Municipal Government, introduced that at present, schools are still the focus of epidemic prevention and control in the capital. The prevention and control plan, in accordance with the requirements of speed, strictness, accuracy and meticulousness, prevents slack, plugs loopholes, controls risks, and handles the epidemic as soon as possible to win the war of annihilation of the campus epidemic, ensure the health and safety of the people, and ensure the safety of the capital.

Beijing Dongcheng: The newly infected person visited the Civil Aviation General Hospital

Zhao Haiying, member of the Standing Committee of the Dongcheng District Party Committee, head of the Propaganda Department, and spokesperson of the District Party Committee, introduced that from 0:00 to 15:00 on the 14th, there was 1 new case of new coronary pneumonia virus infection in Dongcheng District. The quarantine personnel who visited the Civil Aviation General Hospital have been transferred to the hospital. designated medical institutions.