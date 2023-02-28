By: Ariel Pena

Hugo Chávez (1954-2013) being president of Venezuela, could not accept the dissolution of the USSR that occurred in 1991, despite the fact that some years had passed, and for this reason he longed for the giant communist empire that faced “Yankee imperialism” , during the cold war; so that Chávez tried to create in Latin America a replica of the Soviet Union in the countries of the region, at any price, counting on the Sao Paulo Forum, which has behaved like the communist international, which seeks to subdue our nations to some dogmas that look where you look at them, are an absolute failure for the peoples, where the debasement of the masses is their main objective to make them more ductile, using repression, tameness and alienation.

Just like in Colombia, President Gustavo Petro wants to copy Chávez’s formulas from the beginning of his government in Venezuela, with some of the reforms presented by the executive in these days to the Congress of the Republic; It would not be unusual for the Colombian president to try to emulate Chávez in terms of “Latin American integration”, promoting the ill-fated project on the construction of a “Latin American Soviet Union”, and for this he would have the support of governments with ideological affinity and of course with the fervent support of the Nicolás Maduro regime with which Petro makes good friends; In other words, the communists due to resentment, obstinacy and nostalgia: they neither learn nor forget; wanting to reissue paths that were quite traveled with a resounding failure.

Think of a Latin American integration, with governments like Cuba, Venezuela with Nicolás Maduro, Luis Arce in Bolivia propped up by Evo Morales, Argentina with Alberto Fernández and Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, as well as Lula da Silva in Brazil and López Obrador in Mexico, That would be truly foolish, we say this because of the doctrinal fixations of those governments; Likewise, it should not be ignored that due to Covid-19 or the Chinese plague and the war in Ukraine, serious consequences for the region continue to occur, having profound health, economic, political and social impacts, therefore, making alliances with the aforementioned regimes does not help at all, instead the uncertainty for our peoples increases, since Marxism-Leninism in all its presentations is a curse for nations, given that its foundations are dictatorship, demagogy, misery and violence, as necessary conditions to dominate.

Hugo Chávez, encouraged by the satrap of Fidel Castro, wanted to set up the “Soviet Union of Latin America”, not really for the progress of the nations of this part of the world, but to evoke that gigantic totalitarian and failed dictatorship, because the hallucinated people who follow the scam of Marxism-Leninism, have believed that the spawn of totalitarian communism is “all-powerful”, because they continue to insist on the fetishes of historical materialism and inevitability, warning that the absolutist doctrine of Karl Marx is undoubtedly superstitious, inhuman and anti-historical.

The regimes of 21st century socialism or disguised communism, to which we have mentioned, as the adage says “have neither art nor part”, in an authentic Latin American integration, because we know over and over again that because communism is statist, bureaucratic and stultifying, its only concern is to set up cliques or nomenclatures, to parasitize in perpetuity with public affairs, crushing freedom and democracy.

It’s quite funny to see the followers of the so-called left, especially the Marxist, shouting loudly against imperialism, as an excuse to hide the failure of the regimes in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, but if the government of Donald Trump had closed the imports that They come from the countries of the South, as he threatened on several occasions when he was President Trump, the bullshit would have had no response, still believing that based on demagogic and miserabilist speeches they were going to face what was coming upside down for the nations of this part of the world.

The drone nomenclature of the Cuban communist party cannot be forgotten, which has received for 60 years more than 300 billion dollars that the USSR and Venezuela gave it and now the government of Gustavo Petro, suddenly has the turn to subsidize to the island. In addition, the Venezuelan case is more pathetic, because for several years of Chavismo a colossal robbery has been committed with the resources from the sale of oil, an amount that no country in the region has received; the misery of the population in the homeland of Bolívar being absolute, however the dictator of Nicolás Maduro excuses himself with the story of the “economic war and the blockade”; so with this presentation to the socialist regimes of the 21st century, we must marginalize them from serious integration.

In his Marxist bureaucratism, Hugo Chávez believed that the union of Latin America was achieved through apparatus, which is why he created ALBA (Bolivarian alliance for the peoples of our America), CELAC (The community of Latin American and Caribbean states), PETROCARIBE and the Banco of the South whose development and initiatives were never known, he also helped to form another apparatus known as UNASUR (union of South American nations) with all these tricks what the late president was looking for was to empower the nefarious ideas of 21st century socialism , ignoring the genuine unification.

A Latin American common market, pushed by countries with pure governments, could be the solution, because one reality brings us another reality, which must be faced with intelligence and courage, given that in the face of migratory censorship that has been rigorously In recent years in the US and the market with North America, unity with responsible government nations is the way out of the consequences of the pandemic crisis that the Chinese Communist Party gave us and the war in Ukraine that Vladimir Putin started. , and to reach the integration of all countries, some of them must be freed from the deformity of Marxism-Leninism.