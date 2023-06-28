The Latin-philo finalists are sandwiched between 25 Latin questions, 8 math quizzes, 6 physics and 6 biology

The second and third days of the State Examination (Exetat) are deemed hot for high school finalists. This 2023 edition was no exception to the rule insofar as the day after General Culture was boiling. Despite this state of affairs, the Blue and Whites have tried to find an appropriate solution in the image of Diane Kathem, a Latin-philo student at the Athénée de la Gombe (in the Gombe I center) who fought as ” the devil in a stoup to face the 25 Latin questions on Tuesday, June 27. This, while waiting for the 8 quizzes of mathematics, 6 of physics and biology, the next day.

After General Culture, symbol of a spring for the students of the 6th of the humanities, place in the summer with its temperature peaks, heat waves like in the South of Spain, in particular in the city of Seville with 45 degrees . The option courses for all sectors including Latin for those who do Latin-philo are very often complicated.

In all, 25 questions to unravel. Not an easy part but at least, it would be necessary to fight hard so that the urbi et orbi success is not biased.

Brainstorm, so that failing to find at most 3/4 of the right answers, the best thing is to avoid the debacle, that is to say, to be above the average with more or least 15 correct answers.

« It was Latin with 25 questions. The exam was not great, from the outset. Above all, I was called upon to find a solution. The 4 hours of time ran out quickly but thank God I was not overtaken by events. I answered quite a few questions. I firmly believe in my success. This Wednesday will also be hot with 20 questions distributed as follows: 8 in mathematics, 6 in physics and 6 in biology. Ora and Labora. I will pray and work to graduate with good percentages“, affirmed, Diane Kathem.

The famous 4 days of the Exetat started on Monday June 26 with General Culture. They will run until Thursday, June 29 with French and English.

Nesta Stones

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

