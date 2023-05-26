Home » The launch of the International Conference on Natural Resources and Sustainable Development
The launch of the International Conference on Natural Resources and Sustainable Development

The work of the International Conference on Natural Resources and Sustainable Development, in its third session, was launched under the slogan: “Health, Food Applications and Cosmetics”, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the city of Rabat, which is organized by the Ibn Rushd Foundation to encourage scientific research, innovation and sustainable development, and the University of Muhammad. Fifth in Rabat, and the Faculty of Sciences of the university, in partnership with ISESCO and the Federation of the Universities of the Islamic World.


Professor “Farid El-Basha”, Acting President of Mohammed V University in Rabat

In a speech by the way, Professor Farid El Bacha, Acting President of Mohammed V University in Rabat, during the opening session of this conference, stated that Mohammed V University pays special attention to sustainable development in terms of training and scientific research, and pays attention to managing its facilities in order to respond to the goals and objectives of this development. Al-Basha noted the good work done by all the institutions affiliated with the university, especially the Faculty of Science.


The President of the University praised the agreement between the University and ISESCO, pointing out that the Kingdom of Morocco, under the supreme leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory and support, has become a role model in the field of sustainable development and in several fields. He added that Morocco is capable of achieving everything that is possible, which makes Morocco attract attention and attract many countries around the world.


Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, Director General of ISESCO

For his part, Dr. Salim bin Muhammad Al-Malik, Director General of ISESCO, stressed that the tremendous changes that have taken place in human life necessitate concerted efforts and unification of visions to achieve the goals of sustainable development, by valuing resources through rigorous scientific research in the fields of nutrition and agriculture, which highlights the pivotal role It is played by universities, research centers and laboratories.

Al-Malik added that ISESCO, seeking to raise awareness of the importance of linking the results of scientific and technological research to sustainable development, pays special attention to the environment, artificial intelligence, future models for education, and the development of space science in order to formulate innovative solutions and open promising horizons for the countries of the Islamic world.

ISESCO Director General concluded his speech by renewing the organization’s call to adopt the concept of completed development, which aims in a comprehensive and forward-looking way to combine the goals of sustainable development and to devise dissertations and means to confront emerging challenges.
On the other hand, the representative of the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development in the Kingdom of Morocco said that the ministry aspires to have a balance between economic growth and development, in order to improve the living conditions of citizens, taking into account the preservation of natural resources, which provide us with many possibilities and stimulate innovation.


Dr. “Mohamed Rekraki” is the Dean of the Faculty of Sciences at Mohammed V University in Rabat

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Rakraki, Dean of the Faculty of Sciences at Mohammed V University in Rabat, said that researchers play a crucial role in carrying out research and studies that focus on the use of natural products in the field of pharmacy, medicine and cosmetics, reviewing the faculty’s initiatives in this field.


Dr. Hana Al-Manfaluti, Vice President of the Ibn Rushd Foundation for the Promotion of Scientific Research and Innovation, indicated that the use of natural resources is based on environmental diversity, which requires that we ensure a rational exploitation of them that achieves sustainable development, noting that the conference program brings together elite researchers from all over the world.

After that, Dr. Kurt Ho Stetmann, Professor Emeritus at a number of universities in Switzerland and China, presented the inaugural symposium on the role of natural plants and herbs in preserving memory. The agenda for the first day of the conference includes a session on biologically active natural products, and then a round table entitled: “Opportunities for strengthening the implementation of the Nagoya Protocol in the context of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework.”

This international conference, which was organized under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, and whose works extend from May 25 to 27, 2023, was attended by more than twenty participating countries, in addition to several prestigious international companies working in the field of nutrition, health and beauty.


