The launch of the International Conference on Natural Resources and Sustainable Development

For his part, Dr. Salim bin Muhammad Al-Malik, Director General of ISESCO, stressed that the tremendous changes that have taken place in human life necessitate concerted efforts and unification of visions to achieve the goals of sustainable development, by valuing resources through rigorous scientific research in the fields of nutrition and agriculture, which highlights the pivotal role It is played by universities, research centers and laboratories.

Al-Malik added that ISESCO, seeking to raise awareness of the importance of linking the results of scientific and technological research to sustainable development, pays special attention to the environment, artificial intelligence, future models for education, and the development of space science in order to formulate innovative solutions and open promising horizons for the countries of the Islamic world.

ISESCO Director General concluded his speech by renewing the organization’s call to adopt the concept of completed development, which aims in a comprehensive and forward-looking way to combine the goals of sustainable development and to devise dissertations and means to confront emerging challenges.

On the other hand, the representative of the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development in the Kingdom of Morocco said that the ministry aspires to have a balance between economic growth and development, in order to improve the living conditions of citizens, taking into account the preservation of natural resources, which provide us with many possibilities and stimulate innovation.