The third largest module of the Chinese space station, the Mengtian experimental module, is about to launch. After the Mengtian experimental module is launched, docked, and repositioned, the basic configuration of the “T” shape of the Chinese space station will be assembled on-orbit. How is the Chinese space station built from scratch and assembled step by step? Click the video to review the construction process of the Chinese space station↓

On May 5, 2020, the Long March 5B carrier rocket developed for my country’s manned space station project was ignited and lifted off at my country’s Wenchang Space Launch Site. The first flight mission was a complete success, and my country’s space station construction mission kicked off.

On the morning of April 29, 2021, at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in my country, the Long March 5B Yao-2 carrier rocket successfully sent the first module of the space station: the Tianhe core module into space. The Tianhe core module has a take-off mass of 22.5 tons and is currently the largest and most complex spacecraft independently developed by my country. Mainly used for unified control and management of the space station, it has the ability to fly autonomously for a long time, and can support the long-term stay of astronauts.

On May 29, 2021, the Tianhe core module, which had just been in orbit for a month, welcomed its first visitor. The Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft, which has a 6.9-ton material upward capability, adopts the method of autonomous and rapid rendezvous and docking, and accurately docks with the rearward port of the Tianhe core module to form a combination.

On June 17, 2021, the Shenzhou 12 manned spacecraft successfully docked at the forward port of the Tianhe core module in an autonomous rapid rendezvous and docking mode. The Shenzhou 12 flight crew, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo, became the first batch to enter China. Astronaut on the space station. During the three-month period, the three astronauts successfully completed two extravehicular activities, completing a series of tasks such as on-orbit assembly and construction, maintenance and repair, extravehicular operations, space applications, scientific experiments, and space station monitoring and management. . On September 17, 2021, Shenzhou 12 separated from the space station complex and embarked on its return journey.

Two days later, the Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft was launched into orbit, forming a “one” configuration with Tianzhou-2 and the Tianhe core module.

On October 16, 2021, Shenzhou 13 successfully docked with the radial port of the Tianhe core module using the autonomous rapid rendezvous and docking mode, forming a four-cabin (ship) combination with the space station. Shenzhou 13 astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu also started their 6-month space life, setting a new record for Chinese astronauts’ continuous in-orbit flight time.

During the in-orbit period, the space station completed my country’s first transposition test using a robotic arm to operate a large on-orbit vehicle; for the first time, a manual remote operation device was used to control the cargo spacecraft and the space station for rendezvous and docking; the cargo spacecraft and the space station rapid rendezvous test, etc., for the space station Accumulated experience in on-orbit construction and operation management. On April 16, 2022, after completing 2 out-of-vehicle activities, 2 “Tiangong Classroom” space lectures, and a number of scientific and technological experiments (experiments), the Shenzhou 13 manned spacecraft adopted “quick return” way, successfully landed at the Dongfeng Landing Field. So far, all the established tasks of the key technology verification stage of the Chinese space station have been completed.

On May 10, 2022, the Long March 7 Yao-5 carrier rocket carrying the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft was successfully launched at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in my country. This is the first launch mission in which my country’s space station construction has shifted from the key technology verification stage to the on-orbit construction stage.

On June 5, 2022, the space station welcomed three astronauts, Chen Dong, Liu Yang, and Cai Xuzhe from Shenzhou 14.

During the orbit, the space station is pleased to add a new home. On July 24, 2022, the second module of the Chinese space station, the Wentian experimental module, was successfully launched. Wentian is the first scientific experimental cabin of my country’s space station. It consists of a working cabin, an airlock cabin and a resource cabin. The take-off weight is about 23 tons. It has the ability to fly independently for a short period of time. Science and application experiments, as the system-level backup of the Tianhe core module, have the ability to manage and control the space station assembly. Happy to mention the new house, the three astronauts not only moved some of the exercise equipment to the Wentian experimental cabin, but also conducted a series of space experiments (tests), space lectures, and exiting the cabin through the Wentian lock cabin.

On September 30, 2022, after about an hour of cooperation between heaven and earth, the Wentian experimental module was repositioned. The space station assembly is transformed from a two-cabin “one” configuration to a two-cabin “L” configuration. This is the first time in my country that the indexing mechanism is used to implement the indexing operation of large-scale cabin sections on orbit.

After the Wentian experimental module was repositioned, the space station was vacant to wait for the arrival of the Mengtian experimental module. The addition of the Mengtian experimental module marks the completion of the basic configuration of the “T” character of the third cabin of the Chinese space station.

Next, the space station will welcome the arrival of the Shenzhou 15 spacecraft. At that time, six astronauts will gather at the space station. Let us look forward to the historical moment when the two groups of astronauts live together in orbit.

[

责编：孙宗鹤 ]