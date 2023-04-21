The launching ceremony of the Liaoning sub-venue of the National Intellectual Property Publicity Week was held in Dalian

On April 20, as one of the five sub-venues of the National Intellectual Property Publicity Week, the launching ceremony of the 2023 Liaoning Sub-venue of the National Intellectual Property Publicity Week hosted by the Provincial Intellectual Property Office and the Dalian Municipal Government was held in Dalian.

The theme of this year’s publicity week is “Strengthening legal protection of intellectual property rights to strongly support comprehensive innovation”. At the launching ceremony, Dalian City, Dandong City, Jinzhou City, Yingkou City, Panjin City, and Huludao City jointly launched the Liaoning Coastal Economic Belt Integrated Cooperation Platform to further strengthen the cooperation and exchanges in the integrated development of intellectual property among cities in the Liaoning Coastal Economic Belt. Build a long-term mechanism for joint development and joint protection between cities.

During the publicity week, our province will continue to hold a variety of publicity activities such as the press conference on the development and protection of intellectual property rights in Liaoning Province, and the Liaoning Intellectual Property Forum. The construction of intellectual property culture, tell the story of intellectual property, spread the voice of intellectual property, and enhance the influence of intellectual property work in Liaoning.



