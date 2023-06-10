Home » The launching ceremony of the torch relay for the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu was held in Beijing Ding Xuexiang lit the torch and announced the start of the torch relay
News

The launching ceremony of the torch relay for the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu was held in Beijing Ding Xuexiang lit the torch and announced the start of the torch relay

by admin
The launching ceremony of the torch relay for the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu was held in Beijing Ding Xuexiang lit the torch and announced the start of the torch relay

The launching ceremony of the torch relay for the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu was held in Beijing Ding Xuexiang lit the torch and announced the start of the torch relay

2023/06/10

Source of information: Xinhua News Agency

“News Network” report

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 10thThe launching ceremony of the torch relay for the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu was held in Beijing on the 10th. Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang attended the ceremony, lit the torch of the Chengdu Universiade and announced the start of the torch relay.

On June 10, the launching ceremony of the torch relay for the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu was held in Beijing. Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang attended the ceremony, lit the torch of the Chengdu Universiade and announced the start of the torch relay.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Lin

On the morning of the 10th, the campus of Peking University was filled with youthful vigor and a happy and peaceful atmosphere. At 9:00, the launching ceremony of the torch relay for the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu kicked off with 31 college, middle school, primary and foreign student representatives singing the Universiade theme promotion song “Love is the Same”. Eight Tinder guards served as flag bearers, escorting the national flags of the People’s Republic of China and the FISU Federation into the arena, and played the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China and the FISU Federation on the spot. In the anticipation of the audience, three tinder guards escorted the tinder and the torch into the arena, and Wang Xiaohui, secretary of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee, lit the tinder basin. Ding Xuexiang went to the tinder basin, lit the torch of the Chengdu Universiade, held it high, saluted the audience, and handed it to Zou Jingyuan, the first torchbearer, student of Chengdu Institute of Physical Education and Tokyo Olympic gymnastics champion.

At about 9:30, Ding Xuexiang announced: The torch relay of the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu has begun! Applause and cheers erupted at the scene, and the campus of Peking University was full of excitement. The torchbearer held the torch high, showed the audience and started running to start the torch relay.

The launching ceremony was presided over by Huang Qiang, executive chairman of the Chengdu Universiade Organizing Committee and governor of Sichuan Province. At the ceremony, Huai Jinpeng, chairman of the organizing committee and minister of the Ministry of Education, delivered a speech, and Renault Eide, acting chairman of the FISU Federation, delivered a video speech. Ding Ning, the torchbearer representative of college students, made a speech, and Gao Zhidan, chairman of the organizing committee and director of the General Administration of Sports, presented her with a commemorative badge for the torch relay.

About 180 people from the relevant departments of the central and state agencies, relevant provinces and cities, colleges and universities, responsible comrades of the Universiade Organizing Committee, torchbearers, athletes, college teachers and students, and volunteers attended the ceremony.

The theme of the torch relay for the Chengdu Universiade is “Striving for Youth and Flying Dreams”. A total of 800 torchbearers and 100 escorts participated. The torch will be passed successively in Peking University, Harbin Institute of Technology, Shenzhen University, Chongqing University, Yibin University and Chengdu University.

