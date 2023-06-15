The law became a vacation reduction law for congressmen

LESS HOLIDAYS for congressmen. Yesterday, in plenary session of the House of Representatives, the bill that seeks to reduce the legislative recess, giving more time to parliamentarians to discuss and approve the different proposals, was approved in the eighth and final discussion.

This means that the sessions of the senators will start a month before what was usually done. It is that, according to what the project establishes, the parliamentarians will have to meet from July 20 to December 16, and from February 16 to June 20.

After its final approval with 133 votes in favor, it will be sanctioned by President Gustavo Petro.

For his part, representative Julio César Triana of the Cambio Radical party is the author of this project and stressed that, during the new month of work, congressmen will not have the opportunity to process constitutional reforms.

As he explained to the media, they will have the power to study and approve initiatives, especially those that are authored by different legislators. But also, he assured that the execution of political control debates will be within his functions.

Another who spoke in favor of this project was Catherine Juvinao, representative to the House of Representatives and speaker of this initiative. She assured that, once again, this Congress assumes a position facing the people, approving proposals that benefit them.

Through his account on the social network Twitter he shared: “Now yes! Approved reduction of the legislative recess of Congress! One more month to process projects, political controls and comply with citizenship. A campaign promise kept! Thanks to all the united parties for giving the right message, ”she stressed.

reasons

Triana as artificer of this project, he assured that the congressmen have had difficulties to process initiatives due to lack of time. In this regard, he affirmed that “today, congressmen face a big problem when we want to process our initiatives and that is that most of them are archived without even giving them their first debate. On average, only 12% of these manage to finish their process. With this new month it is clear that we will have more time to give those debates”.

He also pointed out that “another of the reasons that led to reducing the legislative recess by a month is the little time available to carry out the political control debates, which are one of the most important tools that the Congress of the Republic to demand that the National Government fulfill its functions”.

According to the representative of the Chamber, this proposal allows to generate changes that will help to connect the institutions with the citizens. Therefore, he stated that “this sends a powerful message of commitment to the legislative task, but also in order to improve the image of Congress and is a clear example of the willingness to make our work efficient.”