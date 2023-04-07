



Mr President, let’s see. In principle I would agree, the Lex Talionis (Law of Retaliation), that brutal precept that turned revenge into a legal principle (the well-known “an eye for an eye”), will have served well in ancient Babylon in the 18th century BC, or will it have served for the atrocious canons of the Mosaic Law, which includes the Old Testament, for the first people of Israel. In other words, it was initially effective and even desirable in those cruel and primitive societies, where retaliation will have been the only way to put a stop to the ferocity of the human being. But, certainly, for a 21st century society it is not something desirable, unless the intention is to continue dissolving the social fabric until returning to the times of barbarism, as is evidently happening right now, in the shadow of its “government of the meeting”.

Of course, the fact that the fiscal deficit is being reduced, together with some other technical-economic indicator, is good news, I do not deny it, but it does not make a difference. It does not, Mr. President, because in order to enjoy the benefits of the new financial reality, you have to be alive. just like that

Let me explain: when a country, a society, reaches that point where it does not have an ounce of optimism left, of faith in the human being, of trust in its institutions, as is the case right now, going out on a national chain acknowledging that The State has reached such a level of decomposition that there is nothing left but to decree “every man for himself” is not a solution. The Law of Retaliation (if a criminal points a gun at you, point it at him too; if he shoots at you, shoot first), will not make us a safe country, but rather a violent country. And telling people that they should launch themselves, weapons at the ready, in defense of their square meter, does not make us a safe society, it makes us a selfish society. And when a citizen uses a weapon to kill a “bad guy”, that doesn’t make him good, but a self-defense killer.

Understand Mr. President, and wake up, before it’s too late…